Reports: Vivek Ramaswamy Has Been Voted Off the DOGE Island

Many saw this break-up coming, though I’m not sure they expected it to happen so soon. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were supposed to be co-leads to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Given their profiles, both men were likely never to work together for long.

Advertisement

Yet, it sounds like Vivek won’t be part of the DOGE revolution, reportedly rubbing the rank-and-file the wrong way and unwilling to do the heavy lifting behind the scenes. Hence, why Donald Trump and others have been trying to create new opportunities for him, like pressing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to name him to fill JD Vance’s empty Senate seat (via CBS News):

Vivek Ramaswamy, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with entrepreneur Elon Musk, is expected to soon step away from the task force, CBS News has learned. Ramaswamy intends to announce a campaign for Ohio governor as soon as the end of January, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News. Ramaswamy, 39, had no comment. People close to Musk have privately undercut Ramaswamy for weeks, frustrated with his lack of participation in the heavy lifting, according to sources familiar with the internal dynamics. There has been friction between the incoming rank and file DOGE staff and Ramaswamy, the sources said, and Ramaswamy has been subtly encouraged to exit. "Vivek has worn out his welcome," one person close to Trump said. Ramaswamy recently met with the Ohio's sitting governor, Mike DeWine, about the state's Senate seat left vacant by Vice President-elect JD Vance. But on Friday, DeWine announced he is appointing his lieutenant governor to the post. […] Despite its name, the Department of Government Efficiency is not expected to be a full-fledged federal agency. Trump has said it "will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government" and partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget.

Vivek Ramaswamy to depart DOGE amid friction with staff; one person close to Trump says, "Vivek has worn out his welcome" — CBS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 19, 2025

Vivek Ramaswamy, who Trump chose to co-lead DOGE with @ElonMusk, is expected to soon step away from the task force. There has been friction between rank and file DOGE staff and @VivekGRamaswamy, and Ramaswamy has been subtly encouraged to exit. He intends to announce a campaign… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 19, 2025

DeWine instead picked his milquetoast lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, to replace Vance. Elon would be the face and the point person for this operation anyway. Vivek will land somewhere else.

Let’s not fret about this.