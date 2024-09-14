Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event....
The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing...
If Kamala Wants to Win Pennsylvania, This Isn't the Way to Do It.
Islamists in Flip-Flops Outfox Inept Harris and Biden
Trump Sent a Birthday Note to a Boy With a Rare Brain Disorder....
Harris-Walz: Joy and Freedom – or Misery and Tyranny?
Trump Had the Perfect Response to People Saying He Was 'Angry' at the...
Here's California's Latest Incentive for Illegal Immigrants
Trump Announces Plans to Keep Illegal Aliens From Receiving Federal Housing Subsidies
Democrats Have to Choose Between Unions and Students
Kamala Harris and the Company She Keeps
Appeasing the Iranian Mullahs Is Insane
JD Vance Becomes the Corporate Media’s Worst Nightmare
The ‘Marxists-Among-Us’
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Was Hard to Watch

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 14, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first solo interview— still pre-recorded nonetheless— but sans her crutch vice president nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.). She stuck with ABC News, the network that got her through the presidential debate by fact-checking and interjecting former President Donald Trump while throwing her softball questions. 

Advertisement

Harris answered just five questions during the 11-minute interview with Action News 6 ABC, a local affiliate of ABC News. 

Interviewer Brian Taff grilled her on having a different policy approach than President Joe Biden because here’s the thing: Harris has to devise a plan to fix the economy, immigration, and inflation without undermining the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies. At the same time, she needs to explain how she will fix the top concerns for voters, which she had nearly four years to do and did not. 

In response, Harris told Taff that Biden’s policies do not fit the “twenty-first century.”

Harris failed to explain how she would be different from Biden, only saying she is a “new generation of leadership,"  pointing out that Biden failed to deliver the American dream to the country under her current administration's leadership. 

Recommended

The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The vice president was then asked how she could appeal to Trump voters, to which she repeated her tried and true "common ground" talking point. 

The interview got worse, complete with brutal word salads.

On gun control, Harris said she does believe the U.S. needs an "assault weapons" ban despite saying during the debate that Trump was lying when he said she wanted to ban guns. She also let it slip that she and Walz own guns. 

And on the economy, Harris dodged the question, rambling off into a story about her neighbor's lawn. 

"I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," she said. "And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions." 

Advertisement

Taff pushed Harris a bit more on how she would bring down record inflation caused by her administration, which she ignored and blamed Trump. Instead of explaining her plan to make America affordable again, she claimed she was the "unity" candidate. Then she cited her endorsement from Democrat Dick Cheney, adding that Trump is the only one who "points fingers." 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch Matt Vespa
Trump Had the Perfect Response to People Saying He Was 'Angry' at the Debate Sarah Arnold
If Kamala Wants to Win Pennsylvania, This Isn't the Way to Do It. Matt Vespa
Trump Sent a Birthday Note to a Boy With a Rare Brain Disorder. The Video Will Bring You to Tears. Leah Barkoukis
Islamists in Flip-Flops Outfox Inept Harris and Biden Tom Tradup
Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event. He Sort of Stole It. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement