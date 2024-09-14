Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Was Hard to Watch

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first solo interview— still pre-recorded nonetheless— but sans her crutch vice president nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.). She stuck with ABC News, the network that got her through the presidential debate by fact-checking and interjecting former President Donald Trump while throwing her softball questions.

Advertisement

Harris answered just five questions during the 11-minute interview with Action News 6 ABC, a local affiliate of ABC News.

Interviewer Brian Taff grilled her on having a different policy approach than President Joe Biden because here’s the thing: Harris has to devise a plan to fix the economy, immigration, and inflation without undermining the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies. At the same time, she needs to explain how she will fix the top concerns for voters, which she had nearly four years to do and did not.

In response, Harris told Taff that Biden’s policies do not fit the “twenty-first century.”

Kamala Harris: “My focus is very much about what we need to do over the next 10-20 years to catch up to the 21st century around, again, capacity, but also challenges.”



What does this even mean?



pic.twitter.com/BcAlOiwzJ3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 13, 2024

Harris failed to explain how she would be different from Biden, only saying she is a “new generation of leadership," pointing out that Biden failed to deliver the American dream to the country under her current administration's leadership.

Kamala is asked how she’s different than Joe Biden. Can’t offer any differences. Guys, this is a local Philly news interview. This is why they are hiding her. She’s a disaster when asked any question one on one. She can’t do this job: pic.twitter.com/M4mIZGE2so — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2024

The vice president was then asked how she could appeal to Trump voters, to which she repeated her tried and true "common ground" talking point.

Kamala was just asked how she can appeal to Trump voters.



“I… based on experience and uh… a lived experience… know. In my heart, I know. In my soul, I know…” *Repeats memorized debate talking point about having common ground*



She’s cooked pic.twitter.com/MlmT51sKWZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 13, 2024

The interview got worse, complete with brutal word salads.

On gun control, Harris said she does believe the U.S. needs an "assault weapons" ban despite saying during the debate that Trump was lying when he said she wanted to ban guns. She also let it slip that she and Walz own guns.

And on the economy, Harris dodged the question, rambling off into a story about her neighbor's lawn.

"I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," she said. "And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions."

Advertisement

Kamala is asked what specific plans she has to bring down prices. She says she grew up in a middle class neighborhood with lots of people who cared about their lawns. Holy hell, this is a mess: pic.twitter.com/dko1xMlt5G — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2024

Taff pushed Harris a bit more on how she would bring down record inflation caused by her administration, which she ignored and blamed Trump. Instead of explaining her plan to make America affordable again, she claimed she was the "unity" candidate. Then she cited her endorsement from Democrat Dick Cheney, adding that Trump is the only one who "points fingers."