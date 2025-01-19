CNN's Scott Jennings Was Left Speechless By the Insanity of This Ex-Kamala Staffer

CNN’s Scott Jennings was stunned that Joe Biden said that the nation was threatened by misinformation and that lies are being told to enhance power or increase profits. This man is shameless since that’s precisely the modus operandi of the Biden crime family. Jennings sparred with former Kamala Harris aide Ashley Etienne, though he didn’t have to do much since virtually all her talking points were lies. The whole segment was the seat of irony, given the panel's topic on January 15.

Etienne seemed to make the argument that Donald Trump’s remarks induced COVID to kill people, which is insane. Also, using COVID to attack the first Trump presidency is largely ineffective since Anthony Fauci and the entire medical establishment have been exposed for lying about the disease. Etienne tried to make the case that Trump’s lies had a top-down effect regarding containment. False—Trump gave us the vaccine, which is another story. But for those who want to manufacture the false narrative that Trump’s COVID protocols led to all the deaths, that’s simply fantasy. She also repeated the debunked lie about drinking bleach—it left Jennings paralyzed due to how degraded the conversation had become.

CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY schools former Kamala aide Ashley Etienne for praising Biden lamenting the decline of trust in the media and then hurling disproven lies about Donald Trump: “Has Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or Karine Jean-Pierre ever lied?...Your speech is about the truth and… pic.twitter.com/pgspP7JK7w — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2025

“This is crazy. I’m sorry, this is insane,” he said.

Biden is the wizard of lies, and CNN, Mr. Jennings excluded, is a factory for falsehoods. A couple of days later, the network was found liable for defaming a Navy veteran who they singled out was exploiting Afghans trying to flee the country in 2021 when the Taliban took over the country again. They were ordered to pay millions to Zachary Young. So, lies and misinformation seem to be a liberal media and a liberal America problem writ large.