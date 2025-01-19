To the Shock of No One, Hamas' Latest Actions Might Cause Gaza Ceasefire...
Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a...
Josh Hawley Rips Into Activist Who Thinks Illegal Alien Crime Isn't a Big...
JD Vance Just Obliterated Joe Biden on Social Media
Undoing The Disaster That Is Joe Biden
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 251: What the Old Testament Says About Leadership
So Many Ways to Go Wrong After Winning an Election
The Trump Family Officially Arrives In DC
AZ Public Schools Drown in Financial Scandals, and All the Democrats Care About...
Why the Education Department’s Actions Against Christian Schools and Career Colleges Deman...
Iranian Mullahs About to Face a Trump Tornado
On This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, We Must Remember the Righteous Too
When the Terrorists Who Tried to Kills Us Go Free
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Was Left Speechless By the Insanity of This Ex-Kamala Staffer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 19, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings was stunned that Joe Biden said that the nation was threatened by misinformation and that lies are being told to enhance power or increase profits. This man is shameless since that’s precisely the modus operandi of the Biden crime family. Jennings sparred with former Kamala Harris aide Ashley Etienne, though he didn’t have to do much since virtually all her talking points were lies. The whole segment was the seat of irony, given the panel's topic on January 15.  

Advertisement

Etienne seemed to make the argument that Donald Trump’s remarks induced COVID to kill people, which is insane. Also, using COVID to attack the first Trump presidency is largely ineffective since Anthony Fauci and the entire medical establishment have been exposed for lying about the disease. Etienne tried to make the case that Trump’s lies had a top-down effect regarding containment. False—Trump gave us the vaccine, which is another story. But for those who want to manufacture the false narrative that Trump’s COVID protocols led to all the deaths, that’s simply fantasy. She also repeated the debunked lie about drinking bleach—it left Jennings paralyzed due to how degraded the conversation had become.  

“This is crazy. I’m sorry, this is insane,” he said. 

Biden is the wizard of lies, and CNN, Mr. Jennings excluded, is a factory for falsehoods. A couple of days later, the network was found liable for defaming a Navy veteran who they singled out was exploiting Afghans trying to flee the country in 2021 when the Taliban took over the country again. They were ordered to pay millions to Zachary Young. So, lies and misinformation seem to be a liberal media and a liberal America problem writ large. 

Recommended

Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a Disastrous CNN Debate? Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a Disastrous CNN Debate? Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Rips Into Activist Who Thinks Illegal Alien Crime Isn't a Big Deal Matt Vespa
To the Shock of No One, Hamas' Latest Actions Might Cause Gaza Ceasefire to Collapse Matt Vespa
JD Vance Just Obliterated Joe Biden on Social Media Matt Vespa
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors Sarah Arnold
Undoing The Disaster That Is Joe Biden Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are You Shocked Biden Needed This to Prepare for What Would Be a Disastrous CNN Debate? Matt Vespa
Advertisement