Reality Check: Kamala Can't Fix the Economy. Her Policies Broke It.

On Tuesday night, rather than attending their own nominating convention, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a big rally in Wisconsin -- reportedly to sidestep internal Democratic grievances involving the Bidens and the Obamas. Other speculation suggested that Team Harris wanted to troll Donald Trump by attracting a large crowd to the arena in which he accepted the GOP nomination, just days after he was shot. Regardless, it's odd to counter-program one's own political infomercial, but that's what they did. It's similarly strange to see the Democrats, who are the incumbents, more or less running as the challengers. Barack Obama intoned that the country must avoid "four more years" of "bumbling and chaos," urging voters to turn the page to a "new chapter" and a "better story." Turn the page from what? From whom? Why does the story need to be better after four years of his former Vice President at the helm, with Harris alongside?

During her remarks, Michelle Obama talked about 'hope making a comeback,' thanks to Kamala Harris. Making a comeback from what? Who's been running the country for the last four years? Along the same lines, here is Harris vowing to lower grocery costs if she's elected:

KAMALA: "When I am president, I will bring down the cost of groceries!" pic.twitter.com/NWLAI63tTf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2024



Harris is currently the Vice President. She is the co-pilot of Bidenomics, which she insists has worked and represents a source of great pride. She has endorsed and supported every Biden-Harris agenda item, as the 'Harris' in Biden-Harris. As Donald Trump has been saying on the stump, her 'day one' was more than 1,300 years ago. Grocery prices are up 20 percent on her watch, under her policies. And yes, she is directly responsible for those policies:

Inflation highlight reel from the arsonists https://t.co/58gqzaFuqE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 21, 2024



As this ad reminds us, not only did she cast the deciding vote for multiple items in the the disastrously inflationary Biden-Harris spending binge, she sent on national television shortly thereafter to insist that the spending would bring down prices:

The lies being told by Kamala Harris and Bob Casey about the economy can't erase the truth: their actions raised the cost of living on the American people and hurt working families. pic.twitter.com/yjZVwxIWCw — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) August 15, 2024



Exactly the opposite happened, of course, as every American consumer can attest. Her new "plans" include failed, Soviet-style price controls, which drive scarcity and black markets, and which some in the media are trying to pretend are not really price controls:



This is the same outlet that asserted Kamala Harris is not the Border Czar, having previously reported that she was...the Border Czar. Harris is now pushing for enormous new spending, on top of her previous calls for a ten-trillion dollar annual agenda, counting her government healthcare takeover and Green New Deal alone. Asked how she'd pay for the estimated $1.7 trillion in additional proposed spending, she offered a minute-long ramble that featured the phrase "return on investment" four times:

Kamala Harris finally just took a question from the press on how she plans on paying for her economic plan. After using the phrase “return on investment” 4 times in her brief reply, the question remained unanswered… pic.twitter.com/sTqp6actqU — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 18, 2024

This is her real attitude about vital 'pay for' questions:

This is her attitude about her proposals to spend trillions of our — and borrowed — dollars. Asked about her latest $1.7T scheme, she claimed it would “pay for itself” and repeatedly invoked “return on investment.” https://t.co/24q9LbqDSO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 20, 2024



That approach has contributed to a $35 trillion national debt. After four years, Kamala Harris wants Americans to trust her to fix the Biden-Harris economy. On that score, I'll leave you with this development from yesterday. Should we call it a "joyful" downward revision?

Job growth wasn't as strong in the year ended March as initially reported.



BLS revisions show the economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than previously reported over the 12 months ended March. That would lower monthly payroll gains (initially +246K) by 68K a month, on average.



This… https://t.co/9iTDeqbZyH — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) August 21, 2024

BREAKING: The Bureau of Labor Statistics makes the largest downward employment revision in 15 years, reveals the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than initially reported



The revision was worse than expected, with Wells Fargo expecting a 600,000 job revision and JPMorgan… pic.twitter.com/bmMBDqAzph — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024