Social Media Has a Field Day As Joe Biden's Belongings Seen Being Moved Out of the WH

January 19, 2025
Social media erupted with applause and memes as footage surfaced of outgoing President Joe Biden’s belongings officially being moved out of the White House. The sight of boxes being carted away sparked a frenzy of reactions as President-elect Donald Trump moved into the White House in less than 48 hours. Social media users quickly turned the event into a viral spectacle, posting jokes and theories about what the move could mean for Biden’s political future. For many conservatives, it was the start of four great years ahead. 

As the outgoing president participates in the inauguration ceremonies, the White House staff swiftly transforms the executive residence for the incoming first family, usually completed in less than six hours. 

As the Associated Press reported, “The moving trucks are at the White House again, and Biden’s staff is loading documents and items for storage as he prepares to depart next week. The administration has promised a new, more secure protocol to review and separate out classified information. But with just a week left to go, there’s no word yet on recommendations from a federal task force formed at Biden’s behest to develop best practices for transitions.”

In response, social media users expressed their relief at the departure of the "corrupt Biden family," enthusiastically welcoming the Trumps back with open arms.

