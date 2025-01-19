Everything You Missed From Trump’s Rally

Tens of thousands of people attended President-elect Donald Trump's fire rally on Sunday at Capitol One Arena.

Trump promised to take back the United States at noon on Inauguration Day as Americans begin the journey to the first day of a brand new country.

“So on the eve of taking back our country, that's what we're going to do," Trump said. "Take back our country tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride. Bring it all back once and for all."

Trump told the 20,000-person crowd that he had fought for the American people for the last nine years, including those in the most Democratic-run states, such as California and New York.

“For the past nine years, you and I fought side by side against the most sinister and corrupt forces on earth," Trump continued. "And in our magnificent victory on November fifth, you showed them once and for all that this nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you. From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia right here in Washington, DC, our country was won and built by generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom."

TRUMP: “We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history...We will make America great again!” pic.twitter.com/83F4zTLinb — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 19, 2025

He promised to sign at least 200 executive orders on Monday, saying he would sign as many as possible on day one of his presidency.

🚨President Trump: “Someone said, 'Sir, don't sign so many in one day. Do it over weeks.' I said, like hell we're gonna do it over weeks. We're gonna do it at the beginning. Tomorrow. And we'll have plenty later on. It's not going to stop.”



pic.twitter.com/l2sdIrADeU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025

Trump brought high-profile guests to his rally, including Elon Musk, The Village People, Megyn Kelly, and Dana White.

🔥🔥THIS IS EPIC: The Village People, the original singers of YMCA, are on stage performing with President Trump.



pic.twitter.com/C8D3j6Sumb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025

Trump boasted about saving TikTok, which had gone black just hours earlier after the U.S. government banned it. He said he liked the app and suggested its value would be negligible without U.S. approval but could reach massive amounts, even up to $1 trillion, with it.

The president-elect said the U.S. has no choice but to save it because it creates jobs.

He also talked about the Israeli hostages that were released earlier in the day from Hamas terrorists. He said that the hostages would still be in Hamas custody if he hadn't won the election.

“I'm glad to report that the first hostages have just been released. And who knows what's going to happen? I know that Biden may think that they made the deal," Trump said. “First of all, it would have never happened if I were president. Would have never happened."

He also vowed to declassify documents related to the JFK, Bobby Kennedy, and MLK assassinations.