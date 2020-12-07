WATCH: Trump Tweets Powerful Video Illustrating the Stakes in Georgia's Runoff Elections

As President Trump rallies the troops down in Georgia, he's making some powerful arguments about why it's vital for all of his supporters to vote in the January 5 election. A fringe element is suggesting that Trump loyalists shouldn't participate, but the president is powerfully swatting that notion down. Marshaling similar arguments to those deployed in Donald Trump Jr's radio ad, the president is calling on his voters -- even those concerned about (alleged but unproven) widespread fraud -- to work hard to ensure victories for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on January 5:

The answer to the Democrat voter fraud is not to stay at home - that’s what Pelosi and Schumer want you to do. If you want revenge on the Democrats for their efforts to steal the Presidential election, where we are fighting hard, you have to show up and vote in RECORD numbers! pic.twitter.com/XAJ0F2JmeL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020



For center-right or even centrist voters, the most potent case is checks and balances against a Pelosi House and a Biden/Harris administration. Divided government is what most Americans want. But for those infuriated over claims of "stolen" elections, Trump is framing January 5 as an opportunity to exact revenge. Boycotting the system isn't the solution, he says. Voting in overwhelming numbers is. Trump also shared this video, which makes a very strong case for what's at stake. The whole thing is worth your time:



The first portion of the video features the words of national Democrats laying out some of their most distasteful intentions if they win back the majority -- underscored by AOC hoping that Democratic victories in Georgia will allow her party to cut the GOP out of negotiations, and Bernie Sanders saying that a Schumer/Harris Senate would make Leftists' lives "a lot easier." The montage also features some of the most objectionable content from the Democratic nominees in the runoffs, from Warnock's radicalism to Ossoff's ugly sneering at Trump supporters. At the big Trump rally over the weekend, both incumbent senators made their respective cases to the assembled crowd:

Senator Kelly Loeffler EVISCERATES Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock during the Trump rally -->



"He has said police officers are gangsters, thugs, and bullies. He said you can't serve in the military and serve God. He celebrated Fidel Castro and Jeremiah Wright." - @KLoeffler ???? pic.twitter.com/OwDoIuZbDY — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 5, 2020

"I've got a message for Chuck Schumer: we ain't ready to give up Georgia, y'all... And thanks to you we are going to make sure the road to socialism will never run through the state of Georgia" - @Perduesenate earlier at the Trump rally#GAsen #GApol pic.twitter.com/Hd2oTUBIzT — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 6, 2020



I'll leave you with Trump specifically urging Republicans in Georgia to request and submit absentee ballots (for those who aren't planning on voting on January 5):