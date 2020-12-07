Donald Trump

WATCH: Trump Tweets Powerful Video Illustrating the Stakes in Georgia's Runoff Elections

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Dec 07, 2020 10:10 AM
  Share   Tweet  
WATCH: Trump Tweets Powerful Video Illustrating the Stakes in Georgia's Runoff Elections

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

As President Trump rallies the troops down in Georgia, he's making some powerful arguments about why it's vital for all of his supporters to vote in the January 5 election. A fringe element is suggesting that Trump loyalists shouldn't participate, but the president is powerfully swatting that notion down. Marshaling similar arguments to those deployed in Donald Trump Jr's radio ad, the president is calling on his voters -- even those concerned about (alleged but unproven) widespread fraud -- to work hard to ensure victories for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on January 5:


For center-right or even centrist voters, the most potent case is checks and balances against a Pelosi House and a Biden/Harris administration. Divided government is what most Americans want. But for those infuriated over claims of "stolen" elections, Trump is framing January 5 as an opportunity to exact revenge. Boycotting the system isn't the solution, he says. Voting in overwhelming numbers is. Trump also shared this video, which makes a very strong case for what's at stake. The whole thing is worth your time:


The first portion of the video features the words of national Democrats laying out some of their most distasteful intentions if they win back the majority -- underscored by AOC hoping that Democratic victories in Georgia will allow her party to cut the GOP out of negotiations, and Bernie Sanders saying that a Schumer/Harris Senate would make Leftists' lives "a lot easier." The montage also features some of the most objectionable content from the Democratic nominees in the runoffs, from Warnock's radicalism to Ossoff's ugly sneering at Trump supporters. At the big Trump rally over the weekend, both incumbent senators made their respective cases to the assembled crowd:


I'll leave you with Trump specifically urging Republicans in Georgia to request and submit absentee ballots (for those who aren't planning on voting on January 5):

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

There Is a Major Supreme Court Deadline for the Presidential Election This Week
Katie Pavlich
Patrick Basham Lays Out Why He Believes Biden's Election Win Is 'Statistically Implausible'
Leah Barkoukis
Ossoff Receives Support from Former Presidential Candidate with Radical Immigration Stance
Reagan McCarthy
Kemp Again Rejects Calls For Special Session to Overturn Election Results
Leah Barkoukis
'Unacceptable': Pro-lifers Sound Off on Biden's Pick for HHS Secretary
Cortney O'Brien

WATCH: Raphael Warnock Wouldn't Answer Some Important Questions in Sunday's Debate
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular