Dem in GA Runoff: We Need to Beat Trumpers So Badly That They'll Never Show Their Faces in Public Again

On Monday, we wrote about the paramount importance of Republicans winning Georgia's pair of runoff US Senate elections in early January. It's worth noting that this task isn't just about preserving an upper chamber GOP majority to counter Nancy Pelosi's House Democrats and the projected incoming Biden administration. It's also about defeating two Democrats who don't belong in the Senate. David Perdue's challenger is a young, unaccomplished empty suit who seems to be styling himself after Beto O'Rourke. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in a recent special election, losing the race for a district in which he did not even reside. He's now seeking to fail upward into the United States Senate, employing empty, gauzy platitudes about unity:

We will unite this country. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 9, 2020



Such unity. Except, as others have pointed out, here was his unifying unification message of unity to fellow Democratic partisans earlier this year:

Democrat Jon Ossoff has made no attempt to unite anyone



Ossoff earlier: "You’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face in public." pic.twitter.com/vkcOSZZQ6Q#GAsen #GApol https://t.co/dIiZ68xirw — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 9, 2020

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff told a candidate forum audience that Democrats need to beat President Trump at the polls so badly that his voters won’t be able to show their faces in public again. "We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you're not just going to get beat,” Ossoff said, “you're going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public, because we have had enough, absolutely enough of what we are getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers right now."

Nearly 2.5 million Georgia citizens have voted for President Trump in a contest that's so close, it's headed for a recount. Jon Ossoff likely hopes these Trump voters won't 'show their faces' to vote against him on January 5th (with early voting starting December 14). Ossoff is also planning to spend the runoff demanding COVID relief, but he's publicly opposed every COVID relief bill offered in the Senate this year. He's a paint-by-numbers liberal lightweight "trust fund socialist" who views Trump supporters with open contempt, while demanding they unify. How appealing. Ossoff's effective running mate, Rafael Warnock, is under fire for expressing anti-Israel sentiments, his controversial statements about law enforcement, and his deliberate refusal to take positions on radical left-wing schemes like court-packing. Even more information on Warnock is starting to emerge: Rev. Warnock's former church hosted Communist dictator Fidel Castro for a celebratory, anti-American event while he was on staff. There are also allegations of a domestic dispute incident involving Warnock and his now ex-wife, based on police documents. And there's this, from the Baltimore Sun:

Two Baltimore ministers have been charged with obstructing a police investigation into suspected child abuse at a church-run camp in Carroll County. The Revs. Raphael Gamalial Warnock, 33, and Mark Andre Wainwright, 30, of Douglas Memorial Community Church are accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper from interviewing counselors at the church's Camp Farthest Out in Eldersburg. A state trooper assigned to the case said neither of the clergymen is a suspect in the child abuse investigation, but the officer would not describe the nature of the suspected abuse. Warnock, who is senior pastor of the West Baltimore church, said yesterday that the alleged abuse is not sexual. Because the investigation is continuing, he refused to further discuss the accusations of child abuse. The ministers interrupted a police interview of a counselor Wednesday in a room at the camp and, after investigators moved the interview to a nearby picnic area, interfered again and subsequently tried to prevent a camper from directing police to another potential witness, according to charging documents. "I've never encountered resistance like that at all," said Trooper Diane Barry of the state police Child and Sexual Assault Unit in Westminster.

It feels like Republicans were waiting for Warnock to emerge from the special election 'jungle primary' before unloading their opposition research. Their goal will be to link Warnock and Ossoff as unacceptable figures, then link the duo to national Democrats' leftist designs. The latter shouldn't be terribly difficult, considering that Chuck Schumer -- the man who needs each of their votes to become majority leader -- has made the stakes explicitly and abundantly clear:

"Now we take Georgia, then we change America." Thanks for the warning, Chuck (delivered first without a mask, perhaps not realizing he was on camera). As Ossoff and Warnock headline fundraisers for uber-rich Californians, I'll leave you with Warnock's joint fundraising efforts with a scandal-plagued 2020 Democrat also raising eyebrows, including among journalists:

Not my role or desire to tell people what to do with their money nor to advise candidates about their media strategy, but it has been a month since most NC media was able to ask Cunningham a question despite repeated requests. #ncpol https://t.co/MyWwzuLg7w — Brian Murphy (@MurphinDC) November 10, 2020



Republicans can and should win these races unless they are at each other's throats, divided, and suspicious of voting. Under those circumstances, energized Democrats will have the momentum, and Majority Leader Schumer becomes more likely. The GOP and center-right voters have a matter of weeks to get their collective act together. Democrats will be focused and spending staggering sums of money to win.