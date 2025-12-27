If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by...
Tipsheet

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Is Pregnant

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 27, 2025 5:00 PM
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is pregnant and is expected to give birth to her second child in May 2026.

Leavitt posted the news on social media on Friday.

