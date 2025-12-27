White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is pregnant and is expected to give birth to her second child in May 2026.

Leavitt posted the news on social media on Friday.

Congratulations to @PressSec @karolineleavitt, the trailblazing 28-year-old White House Press Secretary who's surpassed all expectations! Thrilled for you as you prepare to welcome a baby girl in May-she's sure to become a fierce warrior just like her mom. https://t.co/tx81UzvUXx — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) December 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just announced she is PREGNANT with a baby girl, due in May 2026



My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.” ❤️



Congrats, @karolineleavitt! pic.twitter.com/XVxOWLSDLB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 26, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just thanked President Trump & Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for "fostering a pro-family environment" at the White House in her pregnancy announcement post.



God bless @KarolineLeavitt, @SusieWiles, & President Trump!



Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/6YrNjYvo3h — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) December 27, 2025

As someone who was told for almost my entire twenties and thirties by different people that having children would screw up my career - it is very, very, very cool to have Americas 1st pregnant White House press secretary.



Congratulations @karolineleavitt, it's wonderful news. https://t.co/URpxNdlBAz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 27, 2025

BREAKING: WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy, with a baby girl. pic.twitter.com/iDi7dQfNLi — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 26, 2025

NEW: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.



"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for - a baby girl coming in May 2026," Leavitt wrote in a post to Instagram. https://t.co/AfsWsaxB8z pic.twitter.com/2NR9LhWzxU — ABC News (@ABC) December 26, 2025

