President Trump Greenlights a Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia

President Trump has officially approved a landmark agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that would allow the country to launch a civilian nuclear program and potentially open the door to uranium enrichment in the future.

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The deal, which runs on a 30-year timeline, is designed to let American companies work alongside the Saudi government on its nuclear infrastructure, keeping foreign adversaries out of the process and giving the United States a measure of control over how the program develops to help ensure it is not misused.

🚨 MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT: President Trump has reportedly APPROVED an agreement to let Saudi Arabia potentially enrich uranium, and provide them with a civilian nuclear program — WSJ



The 30-year deal is worth tens of BILLIONS of dollars, and AMERICAN COMPANIES would have a huge… pic.twitter.com/y9iyCftsfV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2026

“The agreement could help revitalize the U.S. nuclear industry, strengthen U.S.-Saudi ties and deny Russia and China a strategically important role in the Saudi nuclear program,” Robert Einhorn, a former longtime senior State Department official, experienced with issues of nonproliferation, said.

“But unless it contains adequate constraints, including on enrichment, it could increase nuclear proliferation risks in the Middle East and beyond."

The agreement is expected to be submitted to Congress for review before it is formally signed on Wednesday by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. While it is expected to be controversial on Capitol Hill, it is unlikely to be blocked, since stopping it would require a joint resolution of disapproval and, ultimately, a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto.

Saudi Arabia has proven a valuable ally to the United States since the outset of Operation Epic Fury, standing alongside American forces, striking Iranian targets alongside American pilots, and showing far more urgency about ending the Iranian regime than many of our European allies. Still, that alliance does not eliminate the risk of misuse, especially in such a volatile region.

Riyadh has long argued that the deal is necessary to build out a true nuclear industry at home, one that could draw on the country's uranium ore deposits to meet domestic energy needs and free up more oil for export, boosting revenues in the process. Saudi Arabia has claimed that its intentions are purely peaceful, although Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also made clear that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, he intends to follow suit.

That could quickly set off a domino effect, with the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and then Egypt all likely to pursue nuclear weapons of their own.

“Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world’s best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States,” Secretary Wright said in a statement. “Thanks to President Trump, the American nuclear renaissance is underway and will deliver long-term benefits to the American and Saudi people.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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