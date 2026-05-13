Operation Epic Fury May Have Had More Allies Than Anyone Realized

Throughout Operation Epic Fury, Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, signaled that they would join the United States and Israel in their military strikes against Iran, and yet that support seemingly never came.

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Well, reports are now emerging that Saudi Arabia, alongside the UAE, may have conducted covert operations, including missile strikes against targets inside Iran, during the conflict. The reports mark a significant regional shift, highlighting growing alignment among Gulf states against Tehran and their desire to curb Iran’s influence as a dominant regional power and threat.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Now, SAUDI ARABIA has launched missiles inside Iranian territory, on top of the United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia and the UAE have BOTH joined President Trump and Israel



Iran made a huge mistake. Imagine if the fighting resumes.



"Reports say UAE has been carrying… pic.twitter.com/Hwdqcsi238 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

BIG REPORT 🔴



Saudi Arabia reportedly conducted covert strikes against Iran during the war. - Reuters reporter — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 12, 2026

MORE: Saudi Arabia Secretly Struck Iran During the War



The Saudi Air Force launched direct, unpublicized strikes on Iranian soil in late March 2026. First time in history.

The strikes were retaliation for Iranian attacks that pierced the U.S. military umbrella inside the… https://t.co/VllYOwm4MD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 12, 2026

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia launched numerous unpublicized military strikes on Iran in late March in retaliation for Iranian attacks on the kingdom, per Reuters. This is the first known direct Saudi military action on Iranian soil.



The strikes were carried out by the Saudi Air Force,… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) May 12, 2026

🇸🇦 The Saudi Arabia that publicly condemned Iran and called for de-escalation was also bombing Iran.



Reuters just dropped it. Covert retaliatory strikes, late March, unannounced and unacknowledged, while Riyadh was simultaneously at the UN demanding Iran be held accountable… https://t.co/U54TuaPbzU pic.twitter.com/MgbHgOGTXh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 12, 2026

This comes as the United States may be preparing to resume military operations against the Iranian regime, which administration officials accuse of dragging out negotiations with the Trump administration while refusing to offer serious concessions. Iran continues to face severe economic pressure from the ongoing U.S. blockade, yet the regime has so far chosen to hold out rather than capitulate. The path forward remains unclear, especially after President Trump revealed that the current ceasefire agreement is on “life support.”

Later this week, President Trump and several cabinet officials are expected to meet with Chinese leaders in high-stakes talks, where the U.S. is expected to press Beijing on its role in helping rein in Tehran. China has a strong interest in preventing the conflict from escalating further, as more than 10 percent of its oil imports come from Iran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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