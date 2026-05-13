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Tipsheet

Operation Epic Fury May Have Had More Allies Than Anyone Realized

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 13, 2026 11:00 AM
Operation Epic Fury May Have Had More Allies Than Anyone Realized
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Throughout Operation Epic Fury, Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, signaled that they would join the United States and Israel in their military strikes against Iran, and yet that support seemingly never came.

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Well, reports are now emerging that Saudi Arabia, alongside the UAE, may have conducted covert operations, including missile strikes against targets inside Iran, during the conflict. The reports mark a significant regional shift, highlighting growing alignment among Gulf states against Tehran and their desire to curb Iran’s influence as a dominant regional power and threat.

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Related:

IRAN SAUDI ARABIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OPERATION EPIC FURY

This comes as the United States may be preparing to resume military operations against the Iranian regime, which administration officials accuse of dragging out negotiations with the Trump administration while refusing to offer serious concessions. Iran continues to face severe economic pressure from the ongoing U.S. blockade, yet the regime has so far chosen to hold out rather than capitulate. The path forward remains unclear, especially after President Trump revealed that the current ceasefire agreement is on “life support.” 

Later this week, President Trump and several cabinet officials are expected to meet with Chinese leaders in high-stakes talks, where the U.S. is expected to press Beijing on its role in helping rein in Tehran. China has a strong interest in preventing the conflict from escalating further, as more than 10 percent of its oil imports come from Iran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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