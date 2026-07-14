Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats

VIP
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
VIP
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a Man
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a...
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the Democrat Party
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the...
Grandfather Recovering After Scary Encounter With a Yellowstone Bison
Grandfather Recovering After Scary Encounter With a Yellowstone Bison
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept Any Insurance
While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept An...
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries Fear Him
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries...
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
Tipsheet

Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett are testifying before Congress today as they present the Court’s fiscal year 2027 budget request. While the hearing is not expected to be explosive, a primary focus will be the push for a larger budget, driven in part by rising security concerns, especially after Justice Barrett was the victim of a swatting attempt just two months ago. 

Advertisement

The request is expected to include six additional security agents per justice, reflecting the increased level of threats against members of the Court.

The hearing is a rare appearance, marking the first time since 2019 that sitting Supreme Court justices have testified before Congress, and only the latest in a very limited historical precedent of such testimony. The hearing is being held by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, which oversees funding for the judiciary.

The Court is requesting a $228 million budget, about a $20 million increase from last year's.

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS NATIONAL SECURITY SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN

In her opening remarks, Justice Barrett made clear just how serious the threats against her life have become.

And Justice Kagan paid tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on behalf of the Supreme Court.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years Amy Curtis
Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die? Derek Hunter
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine... Matt Vespa
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement