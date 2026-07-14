Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett are testifying before Congress today as they present the Court’s fiscal year 2027 budget request. While the hearing is not expected to be explosive, a primary focus will be the push for a larger budget, driven in part by rising security concerns, especially after Justice Barrett was the victim of a swatting attempt just two months ago.

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The request is expected to include six additional security agents per justice, reflecting the increased level of threats against members of the Court.

🚨 NOW: Supreme Court justices are about to walk into Congress and ask for MILLIONS more dollars and 6 more security agents PER JUSTICE because of massive threats



This comes as Amy Coney Barrett was recently SWATTED — basically attempted m*rder



Brett Kavanaugh was also the… pic.twitter.com/770IX1UtQX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan just WALKED IN through Capitol Hill to testify asking for more security in the coming budget



They want a 10% surge after a 57% increase in threats, especially following the ruling against mass abortion



That's… pic.twitter.com/zdw0QEbFMj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

The hearing is a rare appearance, marking the first time since 2019 that sitting Supreme Court justices have testified before Congress, and only the latest in a very limited historical precedent of such testimony. The hearing is being held by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, which oversees funding for the judiciary.

The Court is requesting a $228 million budget, about a $20 million increase from last year's.

In her opening remarks, Justice Barrett made clear just how serious the threats against her life have become.

🚨 JUST IN: SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett rips the people threatening her life and her family, saying her CHILDREN are now dealing with it and she was given a bulletproof vest by security



Barrett now has the vest at her house to use at any time



LEFITSTS ARE EVIL



"6 weeks… pic.twitter.com/wdwtFQOxaE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

And Justice Kagan paid tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on behalf of the Supreme Court.

JUST IN: Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan pays tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, recalling how the South Carolina Republican crossed party lines to support her nomination to the high court.



During her opening remarks she expressed condolences on behalf of herself and… pic.twitter.com/ugTwsTcGN9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2026

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