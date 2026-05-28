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Tipsheet

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Targeted in an Alleged Swatting Attempt

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 28, 2026 2:00 PM
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Targeted in an Alleged Swatting Attempt
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Reports have emerged that a swatting attempt may have targeted Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday, with released police dispatch audio referencing a caller reporting possible gunshots at her residence, which were not confirmed by her 24-hour on-site security. 

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Some online commentators have described the incident as an attempted assassination, though authorities have not publicly confirmed that characterization.

“Attention all units responding to the suspicious noise, there is an LOI (Location of Interest) for this address that has 24-hour security coverage for a high-priority resident of the county,” police department dispatch audio said. “Units responding to suspicious noise, be advised we have not been able to get an answer on call back to the complainant's phone number. And then if it's going to be a swatting situation or not, rest 2111. Make contact with security that's on scene, they should be outside and explore. He said he hasn't heard anything. We're just going to meet up with him first just to go over anything.”

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Related:

SUPREME COURT TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

"Swatting" is when someone makes a false emergency call to police or emergency services to provoke an armed response at a targeted location to cause panic and place the targeted victims in severe danger. Some have described the swatting attempt on Justice Barrett as an assassination attempt.

It remains unclear whether police have identified who carried out the swatting attempt or if any arrests have been made in relation to the false report.

This comes amid claims from some Republicans of a broader pattern of violent political rhetoric and threats targeting public figures, including political commentators, officials in the Trump administration, and voters. Republican representatives have called on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric, arguing it has contributed to recent upticks in political violence. 

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Democratic leaders have rejected the criticism and maintained that they do not support or encourage political violence.

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Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience Dmitri Bolt
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