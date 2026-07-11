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Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, Fires on Commercial Ship

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 11, 2026 7:10 PM
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, Fires on Commercial Ship
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz

On Saturday, the U.S. wanted the Iranian government to make a public statement that the Strait of Hormuz is open for ships. Instead, Iran reportedly fired on a commercial ship in the Strait, according to Axios.

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The news follows as Trump called off the cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran


The U.S. is expected to retaliate. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION



Last night, President Donald Trump said that “1000 Missiles" are aimed at Iran in case it assassinates him. 


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