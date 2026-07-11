Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, Fires on Commercial Ship

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, the U.S. wanted the Iranian government to make a public statement that the Strait of Hormuz is open for ships. Instead, Iran reportedly fired on a commercial ship in the Strait, according to Axios.

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⚠ IRAN CLOSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ — REUTERS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 11, 2026

The news follows as Trump called off the cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran.

Why it matters: U.S. officials said they demanded Iran to issue on Saturday an announcement that the strait is open and there will be no attacks on ships. Instead it got this👇 https://t.co/ueMM7iOmLM — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 11, 2026

IRGC fired a missile at a commercial cargo ship that tried to pass through the strait of Hormuz, U.S. official says. Ship was hit and suffered heavy damage — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 11, 2026





Iran's IRGC navy says Strait of Hormuz closed until further notice, state media reports https://t.co/bg7elJAuAO https://t.co/bg7elJAuAO — Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2026

The U.S. is expected to retaliate.

Following the IRGC’s announcement of the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the IRGC firing on a commercial vessel, we can expect U.S retaliatory strikes in the coming hours and days. pic.twitter.com/RqP60ZgNFc — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 11, 2026

Iran's IRGC navy says Strait of Hormuz is closed after firing on container ship, warns of 'severe' retaliation https://t.co/1FE9UQwW0g pic.twitter.com/GdlZ3zCtmz — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: Iran has just STRUCK a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump's warnings against it — Axios



Iran is claiming to CLOSE the Strait.



Iran should PREPARE FOR FAFO 🔥



47 will NOT take any more bullsht from the gay ayatollah and the mullahs. pic.twitter.com/GDCf5CaMRK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 11, 2026





Last night, President Donald Trump said that “1000 Missiles" are aimed at Iran in case it assassinates him.





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