Leftists Mobs Violently Attacked a TPUSA Journalist. Will They Face Justice?

Savannah Hernandez, a TPUSA contributor and independent journalist, was covering a Left-wing protest in Minneapolis when she was assaulted by a mob that identified as Antifa.

Advertisement

[Editor's note: This video contains strong language and violence]

This is now the second time I have been mobbed and assaulted for filming a protest on U.S. streets.



Today these Minneapolis protesters were chanting that they were “ANTIFA” and proved it, by mobbing and beating me for reporting on a public protest: pic.twitter.com/EOhyg9AFME — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 11, 2026

One of the men who attacked Hernandez was identified by Alpha News and Crime Watch Minneapolis as Chris Ostroushko. He was seen on video shoving Hernandez to the ground.

Man accused of attacking conservative journalist defrauded Minnesota unemployment program



The Minnesota Star Tribune profiled Chris Ostroushko as a "suburban dad" resembling Mr. Clean in January.



In 2005, Ostroushko was convicted after it was found that he had received… pic.twitter.com/qil0Pgep4R — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) April 14, 2026

Here's more:

“Apparently Chris Ostroushko is also a Minneapolis FRAUDSTER and was convicted of defrauding the state unemployment program back in the early 2000s,” Hernandez wrote in an X post reacting to CrimeWatchMpls’ post of a screenshot of the complaint. Hernandez posted a video of the incident to X on Sunday, which has received nearly 4 million views and 114,000 likes as of Monday afternoon. The clip shows the journalist, holding a camera and arguing with the demonstrators, before Ostroushko can be seen shoving her and shouting an expletive. A man then shouts at Ostroushko and the crowd of protesters he is with to “back the f*** up,” adding, “it’s over.” However, Ostroushko continues to walk forward, shouting and pointing, prompting multiple people to restrain him. “I’m waking up with a headache and stiff neck this morning due to how violently anti-ICE activist, Chris Ostroushko, shoved me down yesterday,” Hernandez wrote in the viral post. “A second angle shows that he had to be held back by 5 men as he continued to charge at me.”

Ostroushko's daughter, Paige, was reportedly the woman in the video blowing the whistle in Hernandez's ear.

2/

Paige Ostroushko was one of the terrorists blowing a whistle into Savanah Hernandez's ear out at Whipple. A person she claims is her boyfriend, Lorenzo Amadeo, Garcia, 20, of St. Cloud, was apparently arrested out there. He's in custody on probable cause obstructing. pic.twitter.com/29Uvf6VTDR — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 12, 2026

She also reportedly pushed Hernandez into a fence and punched her.

3/

Terrorist Paige Ostroushko is also the person who punched and knocked Savanah Hernandez into a chain link fence, about the 30 second mark in this video.pic.twitter.com/LtEosuMvQs — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 12, 2026

Hernandez said Mr. Ostroushko told his daughter to blow the whistle in her ear.

The more footage that comes out, the worse it gets for the Ostroushko family



Here’s Chris instructing his OWN daughter to come up to me and, “Blow the whistle right in her f***ing ear”



They pre-planned & committed the attack…all on camera… pic.twitter.com/xLlVim8bxJ — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 14, 2026

She was arrested.

GOOD NEWS: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office states that the three people who assaulted me yesterday, will be CHARGED.



Here’s the footage of Paige Ostroushko, one of the three, being arrested after attacking me.



She immediately runs from the police and pretends to act… pic.twitter.com/pC4t8IHYaM — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 12, 2026

Advertisement

Paige Ostroushko attends the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where she plays on the soccer team. She was reportedly removed from the team's soccer roster after her arrest.

UPDATE: The University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point has quietly taken sophomore soccer player Paige Ostroushko off its official women’s soccer roster after her arrest for assaulting conservative journalist Savannah Hernandez.



It remains unclear whether Ostroushko will be permitted… pic.twitter.com/s7dkNfQ76b — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2026

Vice President Vance spoke about the attack on Hernandez.

Thank you to Vice President @JDVance for highlighting the attack I endured in Minneapolis.



Not only has the response from this administration been quick, but this is the first time I’ve experienced the federal government actually utilize multiple agencies to hold these violent… pic.twitter.com/zqPG7M9OV7 — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 14, 2026

"Savannah Hernandez, of course, was assaulted in Minnesota a couple of days ago," Vance said. "I talked to Kash Patel on the way down here and I said 'I assume that we're doing something here' and he said 'Yes, we've had multiple agents on the ground, we've already talked to Savannah, we're going to use the video to try to go after the people who assaulted her and then try to defund the networks that fund those radicals who are going around assaulting activists. That's what we should be doing."

Hernandez said the response from the Trump administration was quick.

Advertisement

"Not only has the response from this administration been quick, but this is the first time I’ve experienced the federal government actually utilize multiple agencies to hold these violent leftists responsible," Hernandez wrote on X. "Previously, attacks on journalists like myself would be completely ignored, but this administration immediately followed up with me and opened an investigation. I’m extremely grateful and am looking forward to seeing the full force of the law utilized against these violent leftwing activists."

Hernandez was also thankful for the support of TPUSA, and said that the organization will ensure new security protocols to protect her from Leftists.

I do want to thank TPUSA for how incredibly responsive and supportive they’ve been since Saturday.



Every single high level executive at TPUSA (including Erika) has reached out to me and ensured that every single aspect of this assault is taken care of.



I’ve never asked for… — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 14, 2026

Erika Kirk told Hernandez, "We've got your back."

We’ve got your back.



“For the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh but have divine power to destroy strongholds.”



2 Corinthians 10:4 https://t.co/cL4D2PgoLH — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

Hernandez also spoke with Laura Ingraham about the attack.

This was the first time I’ve struggled through an interview.



My friends, colleagues and I have been repeatedly attack, bloodied and beaten by the radical left-wing and they’ve only become more emboldened since the assassination of Charlie Kirk: pic.twitter.com/JDW7w5HZS4 — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 14, 2026

Advertisement

"Let's make no mistake, Laura, this escalated because they found out that I work for Turning Point USA," Hernandez said. "This isn't the first time that I have been confronted and assaulted ... for journalism on the streets of the United States of America, but since Charlie Kirk's assassination, this is now the third time that people have come up to me after I have not been interviewing, not been engaging, but simply being on the street and filming a protest, figured out I work for Turning Point USA, and have made a point to confront me, to threaten me, to harrass me and now brutally assault me to prove a point."

"So that's why this escalated, Laura," she continued. "I wasn't interviewing anybody, I wasn't engaging with anybody, I was -- and I apologize," Hernandez said, becoming emotional, "this is the first time I'm talking about this assault and I'm scared to report, Laura. This is my job. It's what I've been doing for the last six years and I'm terrified to do my job. I can't even interview people properly on the street because I got brutally assaulted and pushed to the ground by a 250-pound man for simply going and reporting on anti-ICE activities."

"I made a point not to engage, Laura, because I know the Left-wing is violent. They assassinated Charlie Kirk last year and now they're coming for each and every single Turning Point USA employee because they know they can get away with it," Hernandez said. "Because the local jurisdictions aren't going to charge them. Now, luckily, the sheriffs are planning on bringing four charges ... I did tell them I wanted to press charges. This has been elevated to both the DOJ and the DHS, they're opening investigations as well."

Advertisement

"I'm horrified, Laura. I'm horrified," Hernandez said.

Left-wing violence against independent journalists is nothing new, but it is escalating. The Left is also working to silence journalists like Hernandez and Nick Shirley through unconstitutional legislation that criminalizes investigative journalism. This is an attack on the free press and their First Amendment rights, and it cannot be tolerated.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.