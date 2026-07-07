This Defense Attorney Thinks Charlie Kirk's Assassin Won't Go to Trial

A political commentator argued that Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk, won’t go to trial.

Preliminary hearings for Robinson kicked off on Monday when the prosecution gave an overview of the evidence he intends to present during the proceedings. Robinson faces several charges, including aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of Kirk while he spoke at Utah Valley University.

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Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh made an appearance on Newsnation’s CUOMO to discuss the case. When asked whether Robinson’s team will choose to go to trial, he responded, “If they can avoid it, hell no.”

He further stated that Robinson’s attorneys will “run to the nearest sporting goods store, they get the thickest knee pads, they fall to their knees in front of the prosecutors, and they beg them to take death off the table.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked why the prosecution might choose to drop the death penalty, Eiglarsh speculated that a plea deal that involves this option “would include him waiving all of his appeals.”

He also pointed out that in Utah, all 12 jurors must agree on the death penalty.





During Monday’s proceedings, prosecutors started laying out their case in the weeklong hearings to prove to the judge that there is enough evidence to send Robinson to trial. When they introduced video of the shooting, the judge visibly flinched when the gunshot rang out.

The prosecution will also present DNA linking the defendant to the murder weapon, testimony from his former roommate and romantic partner about his alleged confession, and how he concealed his rifle and clothing.

Day 2 of the preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk.



I’ll be following today’s proceedings closely from outside the courtroom. I’ll be live tweeting here as well as live on @KUTV2News starting at noon. pic.twitter.com/U31wVpDwTZ — Olivia Kelleher (@livkellehernews) July 7, 2026

Prosecutors also pointed to a note Robinson allegedly left that said, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it” and text messages where he said he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Kirk’s widow, Erika, along with his parents, sister, and Donald Trump Jr., attended the hearing in person. The family released a statement on Monday morning saying, “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of our children.”

Robinson has not yet issued a plea in the case. His attorneys have not indicated whether they are considering a plea agreement.

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