President Trump doubled down on his desire to bring Greenland under U.S. control, declaring as much Tuesday at the NATO summit in Turkey, even as European leaders have bristled at the comment that the president has made continuously throughout his second term.

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🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump RIPS Europe for allowing Greenland to be surrounded by China and Russian ships, saying it's VITAL for the US



"We could remove ALL our soldiers out of Europe!" 🤯



"Greenland should be controlled by the UNITED STATES, NOT by Denmark!" pic.twitter.com/KroNM9mRAJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2026

"Greenland doesn't help Denmark," the president said. "Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States. And it's surrounded by Chinese ships and Russian ships. And that's not going to happen. The ship is... It's not going to happen. Greenland...should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark. And when they wouldn't go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia, and we don't have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe."

"Because, as you probably noticed, Europe is a very different place than it was 20 years ago," Trump added. "A lot different. Much different. It's a much different, and they better be careful."

While the president may have been gesturing at Europe’s immigration troubles, the issues run even deeper. European capitals increasingly favor a path of multilateralism, endless negotiations, and institutional consensus through multinational bodies, which they believe can solve nearly every problem. The once-formidable bloc that understood war is sometimes necessary now seems allergic to that reality, opting instead for talks that often leave Europe at the mercy of its adversaries.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has even begun to side with Trump, acknowledging that genuine security concerns exist and that something must be done to address them.

NATO’s Rutte on Trump and Greenland:



The President was right. There is an issue in the Arctic when it comes to China and Russia trying to gain access. We need to make sure that the Arctic stays safe.



And it was a good discussion, because obviously Denmark is a sovereign… pic.twitter.com/0AjvMMT9gE — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 7, 2026

President Trump is unwilling to saddle the United States with the same ineffective, even dangerous, mistakes that Europe has. He is determined to place America’s defense firmly in American hands, and in his view, that means securing strategic control of Greenland.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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