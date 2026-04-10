Sen. Rick Scott Tears Into NATO: Something 'Is Going to Have to Change'

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) tore into the NATO alliance after supposed American allies not only refused to assist the United States in Operation Epic Fury but, in some cases, appeared to actively impede it, denying U.S. forces access to bases and airspace.

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Scott warned that “NATO is going to have to change,” especially if its members expect to continue relying on the United States as the backbone of their military and financial power, and the only nation willing to take decisive action to reshape global security.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sen. Rick Scott just went HARD on NATO



"Europe would all be speaking GERMAN if it wasn't for American service members saving their BUTTS during WWII!" 🔥



"For them to not support us in Iran is FOOLISH. NATO is gonna have to change!"pic.twitter.com/tDuqsbQ4Wz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 10, 2026

"Well, first off, I mean, Europe would all be speaking German if it wasn't for the American service members," Sen. Scott said. "And what we did to save their butts in the Second World War, for them to not support what we're doing in Iran to make them safer and Americans safer is just foolish."

"So NATO is going to have to change. Either they're gonna step up and be a partner and be an ally or why are we even involved in it?" he continued. "It doesn't make any sense that them not supporting what we're doing in Iran, not letting us use military bases. I mean, we built probably most of that stuff and clearly American dollars went into all the defense of Europe over the years. So something's gonna change."

This comes as the actions of several nations have raised questions about whether they still deserve to be considered allies.

While choosing not to get involved may be defensible, some countries, such as Spain and France, went further, restricting their airspace to U.S. aircraft, signaling they wanted no part in the conflict with Iran, a threat many in Europe acknowledge undermines global stability. Those concerns deepened after Finland’s prime minister told President Trump that NATO is looking to become more Eurocentric.

If that’s the case, then so be it, but say goodbye to any meaningful military alliance. A Eurocentric NATO would likely prove no more effective than the United Nations, as European leaders continue to treat negotiation as the answer to every global crisis. Failure to support the United States will come at a cost, not just in strained alliances, but in diminished security, weakened deterrence, and a far more uncertain future for the West.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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