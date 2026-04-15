Inside NATO’s Contingency Plan for a US Exit From the Alliance, and Why It Might Actually Be a Bad Thing

Europe is reportedly accelerating plans to shift NATO’s structure away from reliance on the United States, in response to President Trump’s recent hostility toward the alliance.

Advertisement

Rather than an act of goodwill toward the U.S., the move is being framed as an effort to allow NATO to operate more independently in a more Europe-centric configuration, diminishing the U.S.'s direct authority over operations. The goal is not simply increased contributions or faster decision-making, but a restructuring of command so that the United States is no longer essential.

WSJ: European capitals are preparing a fallback plan for NATO if Trump reduces U.S. backing, aiming to remake the alliance into a more Europe-led security bloc. pic.twitter.com/sOdj5GwL5G — Levant Wire (@LevantWire) April 15, 2026

Europe says the restructuring is not intended to rival the current alliance, but rather to preserve deterrence against Russia, ensure operational continuity, and maintain nuclear credibility even if Washington withdraws its forces from Europe or refuses to come to its defense.

Currently, this would require changes across NATO’s entire structure, including logistics, intelligence, and command systems, which all currently rely on the United States.

“A burden shifting from the U.S. toward Europe is ongoing and it will continue…as part of U.S. defense and national security strategy,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

“The most important thing is to understand that it’s taking place and also to do it in a very managed and controllable way, instead of [the U.S.] just quickly pulling out.”

“The basic message to our American friends is that after all these decades it’s time for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security and defense,” Stubb said.

While some may view this as a positive development, it raises the possibility that the United States could be sidelined from NATO decision-making if Europe chooses a different direction in the event of a conflict. It remains to be seen whether a more Europe-centered military alliance would actually strengthen or weaken collective security.

It is one thing to push Europeans to contribute more to the alliance; it is another for them to begin fundamentally restructuring it in a way that reduces U.S. influence and participation. Currently, the United States and Israel are among the few countries willing to consistently project military power against foreign adversaries. The Europeans, on the other hand, are often more hesitant to confront actors like Iran directly, preferring diplomatic or economic pressure. A sidelining of the U.S. runs the risk of weakening NATO’s overall deterrence and shifting the balance of power in ways that could undermine collective security.

Advertisement

This comes as the Trump administration has recently expressed frustration with NATO allies over their refusal to assist in opening the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the willingness of some partners to obstruct Operation Epic Fury by denying access to airspace or restricting the use of European bases for launching aircraft.

President Trump has floated the possibility of leaving the alliance, although NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has echoed some of Trump’s concerns in recent interviews, urging European members to function more as a military alliance rather than as an extension of the United Nations and calling for a more forceful collective posture.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.