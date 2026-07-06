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Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt Has a Message For Zohran Mamdani: 'F**k You Communists'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 06, 2026 11:45 AM
Spencer Pratt Has a Message For Zohran Mamdani: 'F**k You Communists'
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Spencer Pratt has a message for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani: "F**k you, communists."

On Saturday, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt released a five-minute video on social media blasting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the broader ideology of communism. Pratt argued that communists must undermine history to advance their agenda, whether by rewriting books and information or, as Mamdani did, attempting to redefine America’s greatness on their own terms.

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"Communism is an evil anti-human religion, so it must destroy what makes us human," Pratt said. "The communist destroys your history so he can take your home and rebuild it in his image. That's why it's your patriotic duty to celebrate today unashamed. It's okay to love America. Not only is it okay to love America, it's necessary to love America. We are the only bulwark against tyranny on this Earth."

Today we celebrate the men who reclaimed a beautiful slice of this earth and claimed it for God, for the values of freedom and rugged independence. Our history is messy. Our history is violent. F**k yeah it is, and that's why we love it. We aren't cowards. We don't turn our backs on the painful memories because they make us who we are. Be proud of our country, damn it. America is the birthplace of every great invention in the last 250 years, like literally everything, airplanes, spaceships, internet, telephones. As a country, we are batting a thousand. Not only is it a miracle that this radical experiment in self-governance even survived past 1776, but we are the champions of the world.

"Be proud of that. Be proud of your history. Millions of your ancestors fought and died to preserve it," Pratt continued. "Commie Mamdani's ancestors never bled for this country. He has no history here, so he has no attachment to our home. He has no place to rewrite our history and lecture us about what our country stands for. So celebrate today. Show some American pride. Honor your history. Raise your flag. Raise a finger and say 'f**k you, communists.' This is our home, and you can't have it. Today we celebrate our Independence Day."

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"God bless America."

This comes as Mamdani generated controversy with his own Fourth of July video, declaring that the United States is a nation of immigrants and pushing back against what he described as powerful interests seeking to exert greater control over forces of change. He pointed to figures like Elon Musk, whom he claimed still seeks more wealth despite becoming the world’s first trillionaire, as well as the Trump administration’s efforts to clamp down on immigration.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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