Zohran Mamdani Delivers Socialist Manifesto to Celebrate America 250

Rather than celebrate the accomplishments of America’s 250 years of independence, New York City’s race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani attacked his adoptive country for not turning to socialism during a speech delivered behind George Washington’s desk.

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JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani used America’s 250th anniversary to sharply criticize the country, accusing the U.S. of allowing children to go hungry while billionaires and “oligarchs” gain more power.



He said America’s wealth was built by working people with “calloused,… pic.twitter.com/p7Ayuza5je — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2026

Mamdani: There is a term so often used to describe our nation and those who have shaped it: American exceptionalism.



American exceptionalism, the conventional wisdom tells us, makes our freedom a little more free, is how we dug the Erie Canal and irrigated the West, is why… pic.twitter.com/xDTizPKbGS — Acyn (@Acyn) July 3, 2026

Mamdani labeled the United States as a “city of contradictions” that works as an “arena of supremacy” while flanked by numerous newly naturalized American citizens. He also suggested that American exceptionalism lies not in the American spirit or in our ability to accomplish what was believed to be impossible, but in liberal immigration policy that he believes built America.

“Over the years that followed, despite laws enacted by the federal government to bar their entry, despite sweatshop fires that killed hundreds of women, despite riots aimed at their very existence, immigrants made homes here in New York City, and they helped to make New York City,” Mamdani stated.

“The powerful have always known their answer. America, in their view, is an arena of supremacy where only a select few are allowed freedom," Mamdani continued. "Where not all are created equal. America, if you ask them, becomes less the more people it welcomes. America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit. How small they are, how weak, how unoriginal. At every moment in our past, those who led through exclusion and isolation have tried to win power and enrich themselves by turning us against one another.

Mamdani claimed that the policies of the Trump administration were akin to an “invasion” of New York City, saying “We see masked agents terrorizing our streets, eating food cooked by our undocumented neighbors before spiriting them away in unmarked vans.”

“We see America each time neighbors link arms with neighbors without asking how long they have lived here or what papers they have as ICE invades our neighborhoods," he continued. "We see America each time those young and old stand in the beating rain or the stifling heat to cast their ballots. We see America each time working people demand more, not just for themselves, but for their fellow Americans.”

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Mamdani slammed the capitalist nature of our nation and claimed that the wealthy control our society and elected offices (despite he himself holding elected office), stating that: “we see the wealthiest country in the history of the world, one where children go to sleep hungry while the world's first trillionaire hungers for more. We see monopolies that dominate every industry, and oligarchs who buy elections.”

Rather than honoring the principles that have made America the freest and most prosperous nation in history, Mamdani used Independence Day to condemn the very system that gave him the opportunity to rise to elected office. His theatrical remarks offered a reminder that the debate over America's future is increasingly a choice between preserving its founding ideals and embracing a radically different vision.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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