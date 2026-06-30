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Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 30, 2026 3:15 PM
Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has launched a rampage against socialism over the last week, seizing on the socialist surge threatening to take over the Democratic party. 

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"I warned you all about the communists for months. They've infiltrated all our institutions and created a breakaway network of NGOs that launder your tax dollars to finance the revolution, rig elections, and destroy the pillars of functional society," Pratt wrote on X. "Are you listening now?"

Pratt didn’t just target socialism and communism; he leaned into a defense of free-market principles, arguing that America’s economic strength enables it to respond to crises abroad, including disaster relief efforts in socialist Venezuela after a devastating earthquake. He also pushed back on claims that public goods like first responders and roads are inherently “socialist,” contending they exist only because they’re funded by the productive engine of capitalism.

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COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM VENEZUELA SPENCER PRATT
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Throughout his campaign, Pratt cast his only real opponents as “socialists and communists,” arguing that even some Democrats backed his candidacy.

His rhetoric comes as socialism gains new visibility on the American political scene, with three Democratic Socialists of America–backed candidates, endorsed by Zohran Mamdani, unseating establishment Democrats in three congressional districts last week. In the aftermath, activists aligned with Mamdani have framed the wins as the start of a new era for the Democratic Party, fueling momentum for socialist-aligned candidates nationwide.

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