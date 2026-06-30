Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has launched a rampage against socialism over the last week, seizing on the socialist surge threatening to take over the Democratic party.

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"I warned you all about the communists for months. They've infiltrated all our institutions and created a breakaway network of NGOs that launder your tax dollars to finance the revolution, rig elections, and destroy the pillars of functional society," Pratt wrote on X. "Are you listening now?"

I warned you all about the communists for months. They've infiltrated all our institutions and created a breakaway network of NGOs that launder your tax dollars to finance the revolution, rig elections, and destroy the pillars of functional society.



Are you listening now? https://t.co/uXidcsxZgo — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 27, 2026

Communists must first destroy everything so they can remake society from the ashes, in their vision. They cannot let you pick your leaders. They cannot let you have nice things, beautiful buildings, clean streets, prosperity. They ruin your life so you *beg* for govt to step in. https://t.co/0K6rHz3SIm — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 27, 2026

Socialism is merely the iron fist's thin velvet glove. https://t.co/LStUOa8p1h — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 28, 2026

“Democratic Socialist” is to the Communist what “National Socialist” was to the Nazi https://t.co/QCIFu080Na — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 29, 2026

Pratt didn’t just target socialism and communism; he leaned into a defense of free-market principles, arguing that America’s economic strength enables it to respond to crises abroad, including disaster relief efforts in socialist Venezuela after a devastating earthquake. He also pushed back on claims that public goods like first responders and roads are inherently “socialist,” contending they exist only because they’re funded by the productive engine of capitalism.

We never talk about how being a strong, wealthy, capitalist country gives us the ability and abundance of resources to come to the rescue of socialist countries as they're overwhelmed.

I'm so proud of this country, and our local firefighters...the best ambassadors imaginable. https://t.co/Qtn7Tg63I3 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 28, 2026

"We have socialism already...the fire stations we call upon"



Sure, if we ignore the fire engines, PPE, hoses, gated wyes, tankers, retardant, copters, chainsaws, and everything they use to save lives are created by private industry and only made possible through capitalist… — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 28, 2026

Nope. Until very recently, Democrats weren't led by insane commie morons, and adults know that socialist policies collapse society. DSA clowns run like student body president promising to make soda machines free and abolish homework. Sounds rad, but it doesn't work. Ever. https://t.co/shEH6dJis2 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 29, 2026

Everyone who's lived through a communist revolution recognizes *exactly* what this is. This isn't a partisan Democrat thing. This kind of struggle session is the end phase of the "long march through the institutions". Students of history know what comes next... https://t.co/8F7M2o4rnr — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 30, 2026

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Throughout his campaign, Pratt cast his only real opponents as “socialists and communists,” arguing that even some Democrats backed his candidacy.

His rhetoric comes as socialism gains new visibility on the American political scene, with three Democratic Socialists of America–backed candidates, endorsed by Zohran Mamdani, unseating establishment Democrats in three congressional districts last week. In the aftermath, activists aligned with Mamdani have framed the wins as the start of a new era for the Democratic Party, fueling momentum for socialist-aligned candidates nationwide.

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