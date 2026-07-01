Looking Ahead to America 300

With America’s 250th now on the horizon, it is natural to look backward.

We think about the men who signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that they were risking their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

Advertisement

We think about the soldiers who froze at Valley Forge, the pioneers who pushed westward, the frontiersmen and farmers who carved a new nation from a wild continent.

We also think about the daunting task of knitting the nation together again following a bloody civil war, the warriors who defeated fascism and communism, the astronauts who put an American flag on the Moon, and the millions of everyday citizens who made the United States of America the greatest nation in the history of the world.

But if we truly want to honor that inheritance, we cannot only look backward. We must look ahead.

The question before us is not merely how we celebrate the last 250 years. The question is whether we are prepared to build an America worthy of celebrating 50 years from now, when our children and grandchildren gather for America 300.

The answer to that question depends on whether we still believe what our Founders believed.

The same principles that carried us from 1776 to today are the principles that can carry us from 2026 to 2076. They are not complicated or outdated: liberty, self-government, self-reliance, faith, family, free enterprise, equal justice, national sovereignty, and the radical concept that these rights come from God, not men.

Those ideals are written into the document we are preparing to celebrate. The Declaration of Independence was not simply a breakup letter to a king, but a statement of eternal truth. It asserted that the government exists to secure those “certain unalienable rights.” It proclaimed that when the government becomes hostile to liberty, the people have both the right and the duty to demand new guards for their future security.

In our own age, we do not honor the Declaration by treating it like a museum piece under glass. We honor it by taking its words seriously in the decisions we make right now. That is especially true for those of us entrusted with public office.

Every member of Congress ought to ask a simple question before casting a vote: Does this make the American people freer, safer, stronger, and more capable of governing themselves? Or does it make them more dependent, more divided, more controlled, and more distant from the blessings of liberty?

When Washington spends money it does not have and leaves the bill to the next generation, that fails the test. When federal bureaucrats try to run every school, business, farm, firearm, and family from behind a desk, that fails the test. When politicians treat the Constitution as an obstacle instead of a sacred restraint on power, that fails the test.

The Founders understood that freedom requires a certain kind of people. Namely, it requires citizens who are willing to work to preserve their freedom and should take the responsibility of liberty. That is the American character and what still makes this nation unique.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, much of the world was still ruled by kings, nobles, empires, and aristocrats who believed ordinary people existed to be governed by their betters.

America offered a radically different proposition. Here, the people would rule themselves. Here, a man’s future would not be determined by his bloodline, his accent, or his proximity to power. Here, liberty would not be a gift from the ruling class. It would be the birthright of a free people.

Advertisement

That promise is no artifact of the past—it is still available to us today. Throughout much of the Western world, we see nations struggling under weak borders, stagnant economies, suffocating bureaucracy, collapsing confidence, and leaders who seem embarrassed by their own history.

America must not follow that path—we must remain true to what got us here in the first place. A nation that forgets who it is will eventually lose the courage to defend what it has.

Now more than ever, this country must decide who we want to be. Will we continue to push American exceptionalism and protect the conservative values that have made this nation unique, or will we fall away from the principles of freedom, responsibility, and self-reliance that built America?

The battle between rugged Americanism and a vision that moves us toward suicidal empathy has never been more prominent. The future of our country depends on whether we have the courage to stand up for the values that have guided America for generations.

President Ronald Reagan called this country a shining city on a hill, and he was right. But a shining city does not stay bright by accident. It must be defended by every generation and passed on by citizens who understand that freedom is both a gift and an obligation.

That means defending the First Amendment without apology; upholding the Second Amendment not as some relic of the frontier, but as a living guarantee that free citizens have the right to protect themselves; securing our borders; restoring fiscal sanity; protecting American workers; standing with law enforcement; honoring our veterans; strengthening our families; and teaching our children to love the country they will one day inherit.

Advertisement

And yes, it means refusing to apologize for the American spirit. We can celebrate with fireworks, barbecue, flags, eagles, and all the red, white, and blue our hearts can handle. But beneath the celebration must be something deeper than nostalgia—there must be resolve.

Our parents and grandparents displayed that resolve following the bicentennial. Because they did, we are here, and now it is our turn.

The best way to honor 1776 is to make sure there is a 2076. The best way to celebrate America 250 is to recommit ourselves to the principles that will make America 300 possible.

We are not merely caretakers of a glorious past. We are stewards of the freest nation on earth. Let us act like it.

Clay Fuller is a United States Representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.