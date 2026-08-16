Democrat Ro Khanna Thinks That Racist America Needs a 'Multi-Racial New Deal'

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna, who is openly floating a run for the presidency in 2028, is now advocating for a “multi-racial New Deal” because of the allegedly racist nature of the United States.

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Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna suggests America is racist and needs a "multi-racial new deal" to be "the world's first multiracial cohesive democracy." pic.twitter.com/8F6sfV3mxq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2026

“A multi-racial New Deal, in my view, is what is needed,” Khanna told NPR. “It will probably be one of America’s greatest moments because of what we can do, or will do, in America. I don’t know if it’ll be my generation or the next generation. We will become the world’s first cohesive multi-racial democracy.”

Khanna’s proposal has followed the work of his fellow California Democrats, who approved a “reparations fund” for black residents in San Francisco earlier this year. A proposal for the fund had suggested that the city dole out one-time payments to the tune of $5 million for each eligible party.

Khanna has begun to position himself as a candidate for the 2028 race for the presidency. He recently told Fox News that he is considering a run for the office. His announcement comes after he spent months teaming up with lame duck Rep. Thomas Massie to grandstand about the Epstein Files, even falsely tying four men to the deceased sex offender during a statement on the congressional floor

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) tells Fox News he is considering a run for president in 2028 pic.twitter.com/P9xvImrquj — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 14, 2026

Khanna has also positioned himself close to the growing Democratic Socialist wing of the Democrat Party through a new proposal to tax billionaires that could result in government ownership of companies.

JUST IN: Ro Khanna proposes taxing billionaire founders by letting them pledge shares for government loans, with the government able to “assume the shares” if unpaid. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 16, 2026

Khanna would join a likely crowded field, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and a slew of others are reportedly vying for the Democrat nomination.

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