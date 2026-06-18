Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Critics of Iran Deal

President Donald Trump on Thursday clapped back against those criticizing his peace deal with Iran that is supposed to bring an end to the war while paving the way for future negotiations on important sticking points like the regime’s nuclear weapons program.

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“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The comments follow the signing of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding that will stop the fighting and bring the two sides closer to the negotiation table. The deal means the U.S. will halt military strikes against the Iranian regime. Both countries will end their blockades of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing for free passage for commercial ships.

However, some have criticized the deal, arguing that he makes too many concessions to the Iranian regime while failing to address its nuclear ambitions or ability to threaten global energy routes.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said the details of the deal look “awful” and cautioned that “this will go down as a tremendous foreign policy blunder.” He insisted the regime “has learned that if they’re willing to grab that Strait of Hormuz and choke it off, they can get the Western world to dance to their tune.”

NEW: President Trump says “oil is flowing” after signing U.S.-Iran MOU, attempts to reassure deal skeptics that “the world will be safe”, reiterating Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/w12hcbZHtR — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 18, 2026

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also sounded off on the deal. “History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea,” he said. “I think the president is receiving some very poor advice on this deal.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the agreement “will be regarded as one of the biggest American disasters, and it’s because Trump started this war” but “he didn’t know how to finish it.”

Oil prices have fallen sharply now that the U.S. and Iran have agreed to the deal. Major U.S. stock indexes have reached new highs. CBS News reported that oil prices dropped after Trump announced the deal, which has reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude fell by more than five percent in one session to $82.84 a barrel. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained hundreds of points and closed at a new all-time high above 51,000.

Trump described the memorandum as a step rather than the final agreement. Future negotiations will focus on sanctions, Iran’s nuclear program, and other matters. The document calls for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran pledged not to develop nuclear weapons, but critics have pointed out that it does not bar uranium enrichment or impose limits on the regime’s missile capabilities.

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