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David Crowley Beats Francesca Hong, Will Face Tom Tiffany in November

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 7:15 AM
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David Crowley Beats Francesca Hong, Will Face Tom Tiffany in November
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Finally, Wisconsin's long-awaited primary race is over, and the general election is just getting more interesting. In an upset, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated Francesca Hong in a race that everyone thought she was a lock to win. Now Crowley will face Rep. Tom Tiffany in November. This changes the landscape of the race, because Republicans and Democrats both believed Hong would certainly lose to Tiffany in November. Now that the election is much tighter than anticipated.

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For weeks, the polls, including Crowley's own internal polling, showed Hong with a solid, double-digit lead over Crowley and Mandela Barnes. But neither candidate did particularly well in their home bases. Hong cleared just over 44 percent in Dane County and Crowley just under 44 percent in Milwaukee County.

But last week, the Crowley campaign released a memo arguing that if 2026 reflected 2022 and 2018, he had a better shot of winning than polls and betting markets were saying.

Around 11:30 PM Central Time, Hong addressed the audience at her watch party, a speech that sounded a lot like a concession speech.

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"So many of you, so many people across the state have given themselves, because they see themselves in our movement," Hong said. "I can't tell you enough how much it means to see you all here. And then to have seen the art, the music, the community, the bracelets. Mutual aid. We are growing community through the campaign and through hundreds and thousands of conversations that we had in places that I don't think folks were expecting to talk about a gubernatorial campaign.

Hong conceded the race around 3 AM CT, per Crowley's campaign manager.

Crowley won't be immune from criticism and inherits the problems of the city of Milwaukee.

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Crowley released a statement looking forward to the general election.

The general election is on November 3.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | KAMALA HARRIS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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