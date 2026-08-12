David Crowley Beats Francesca Hong, Will Face Tom Tiffany in November

Finally, Wisconsin's long-awaited primary race is over, and the general election is just getting more interesting. In an upset, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley defeated Francesca Hong in a race that everyone thought she was a lock to win. Now Crowley will face Rep. Tom Tiffany in November. This changes the landscape of the race, because Republicans and Democrats both believed Hong would certainly lose to Tiffany in November. Now that the election is much tighter than anticipated.

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DDHQ Race Update (est. 93% in): Wisconsin Governor Democratic Primary



David Crowley (D): 293,908 (40.0%)

Francesca Hong (D): 290,896 (39.6%)

Kelda Roys (D): 55,983 (7.6%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/FvSUeSn4oo pic.twitter.com/1Dph0UPeQR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 12, 2026

For weeks, the polls, including Crowley's own internal polling, showed Hong with a solid, double-digit lead over Crowley and Mandela Barnes. But neither candidate did particularly well in their home bases. Hong cleared just over 44 percent in Dane County and Crowley just under 44 percent in Milwaukee County.

But last week, the Crowley campaign released a memo arguing that if 2026 reflected 2022 and 2018, he had a better shot of winning than polls and betting markets were saying.

Crowley had to get two extraordinary breaks at the end, both that the electorate would be older, and that he'd be able to get the undecideds to break for him.



And that's exactly what his internals said would happen! Crazy! pic.twitter.com/fySFsnh9Eu — World's Biggest Stagflation Truther (@corncobanalysis) August 12, 2026

Around 11:30 PM Central Time, Hong addressed the audience at her watch party, a speech that sounded a lot like a concession speech.

In what feels like a concession speech, Francesca Hong thanks supporters and talks about her vision…race with David Crowley too close to call, with Crowley leading by about 4,000 votes pic.twitter.com/xKdtPlQz90 — Tony Galli (@galli_scoop) August 12, 2026

"So many of you, so many people across the state have given themselves, because they see themselves in our movement," Hong said. "I can't tell you enough how much it means to see you all here. And then to have seen the art, the music, the community, the bracelets. Mutual aid. We are growing community through the campaign and through hundreds and thousands of conversations that we had in places that I don't think folks were expecting to talk about a gubernatorial campaign.

Almost all of Dane County is in and Francesca Hong is still trailing by 4,000 votes statewide.



It’s looking like it’s over. A shocking upset for the Democrats establishment, who were expected to lose this race by double digits. pic.twitter.com/Hk9bbPvz61 — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) August 12, 2026

Hong conceded the race around 3 AM CT, per Crowley's campaign manager.

New: Francesca Hong has conceded to David Crowley, per Crowley CM — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 12, 2026

Crowley won't be immune from criticism and inherits the problems of the city of Milwaukee.

David Crowley has his own social media problems - plus, he has the highest tax in the state, messed up the county healthcare plan, & inherits the problems of Milwaukee. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 12, 2026

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Crowley released a statement looking forward to the general election.

From day one, this campaign has been about what comes next for Wisconsin: making life more affordable, strengthening our schools, creating good-paying jobs, and making sure opportunity reaches every corner of our state.



Wisconsin, let's get to work. https://t.co/aIjyO6vagu pic.twitter.com/6GH0qGPfn3 — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) August 12, 2026

The general election is on November 3.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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