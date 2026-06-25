Democrats Are Gearing Up for a Decade of Socialism—and Hasan Piker's Price Just Went Up

Hasan Piker’s price just went up after three Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates scored a striking victory Tuesday in deep-blue New York City districts, toppling establishment Democrats in the process. His reaction to the victory made one thing clear: it will soon be hard to run as a Democrat unless you fall in line with the party's socialist wing.

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"Hey, after tonight, my price went up," Piker said. "You have to be a Democratic Socialist if you want some of this f**kin shine. Sorry!"

After NINE of Hasan Piker's endorsed candidates have won tonight, he announced he will now only promote Democratic Socialists



"Hey, after tonight my price went up, you have to be a Democratic Socialist if you want some of this fuckin shine. Sorry!" pic.twitter.com/4YyzVlhoAA — Popstonox (@Popstonox) June 24, 2026

Piker went out of his way to call out Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who defeated his DSA-backed challenger this week. He made clear that Torres’ political future is in his crosshairs and suggested that even now, the congressman is already bending to progressive demands, if anything, a show of force against the Democrat establishment.

"Ritchie Torres, I know you won tonight. I didn't even look at your race, you probably won, you piece of sh*t," Piker said. "Remember, I was coming for you, but you got lucky this time, but I'll see you in two. I'll see you in two, motherf**ker. I know you stopped talking sh*t. I know you stopped talking about Israel, Ritchie Torres. What happened? I'll see you in two years, motherf**ker. Just wait. Richie, I'm coming for you, Ritchie."

Hasan Piker calls out Ritchie Torres after nine of his endorsed candidates win in New York primaries



"Ritchie Torres I know you won tonight. I'll see you in two years, motherfucker. I'm coming for you, Richie.



Sit on that fuckin seat for the next two years. I hope you remember… pic.twitter.com/rjRcMzcgtA — Popstonox (@Popstonox) June 24, 2026

Many conservatives still don’t understand how or why Hasan Piker has political sway, but the bigger point is harder to ignore: socialists are gaining significant influence. After all, Tuesday’s primaries looked less like a race between candidates than a test of Zohran Mamdani’s rising power as a socialist political kingmaker.

Socialists have the momentum; the question is, what are conservatives going to do about it?

🚨 Hasan Piker Says DSA Primaries Can “Change the Trajectory of America” and Usher in the “Decade of Socialism”



Yesterday, Piker said Stalinists, Maoists, Trotskyists, and people who normally reject “bourgeois elections” were excited to vote in the New York primary. He then… pic.twitter.com/xEethKjpGg — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) June 24, 2026

"We got people who love Stalin, Mao, maybe even Trotsky, who are now saying, I'm going to vote. I'm going to engage in electoralism for once. I'm going to engage in electoralism. I'm going to vote for Claire Valdez. I am further to the left, and I normally do not participate in bourgeois elections, but it's the commie corridor," Piker said. "We got to make it. We got to make sure that people see how red this motherfucking commie corridor is all the way from space"

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"Primaries are how we change the trajectory of the Democratic Party and hopefully change the trajectory of America. We're going to be heading out first to Bushwick, the commie corridor itself, live and alive from the fucking heart of the inflection point of the American communist movement," he went on.

"It's the decade of socialism. It's coming to a neighborhood near you. When I said we were going to let a thousand Zorans bloom, this is what I meant."

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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