Why are We Paying to Train Future Chinese Leaders?
Why are We Paying to Train Future Chinese Leaders?
VIP
Mike Johnson's Idea Might Be the Only Way to Pass the SAVE America Act
Mike Johnson's Idea Might Be the Only Way to Pass the SAVE America...
VIP
Democrats in This State Want to Make It Harder to Obtain Public Records
Democrats in This State Want to Make It Harder to Obtain Public Records
Wonder If Adriano Espaillat Regrets Endorsing Mamdani Now
Wonder If Adriano Espaillat Regrets Endorsing Mamdani Now
Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York on X. It Doesn't End Well.
Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York on X. It Doesn't End...
ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime on NYC's Subway
ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime...
Maximum Transparency, Ultimate Accountability
Maximum Transparency, Ultimate Accountability
This Former DNC Chair Just Made a Pathetic Plea to the DSA
This Former DNC Chair Just Made a Pathetic Plea to the DSA
Marco Rubio Says Iran Can Talk All It Wants. One Thing Actually Matters.
Marco Rubio Says Iran Can Talk All It Wants. One Thing Actually Matters.
NATO Chief Mark Rutte Lauds President Trump's Victory Over Iran
NATO Chief Mark Rutte Lauds President Trump's Victory Over Iran
Ro Khanna Wants a War Against the 'Oligarchs.' Here's What He'll Never Admit.
Ro Khanna Wants a War Against the 'Oligarchs.' Here's What He'll Never Admit.
Rashida Tlaib Calls Sentencing of Convicted Antifa Terrorists 'A Travesty'
Rashida Tlaib Calls Sentencing of Convicted Antifa Terrorists 'A Travesty'
House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate
House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate
Fan Claims Detroit Tigers Ejected Her for Wearing 'Jesus Over Pride' Shirt
Fan Claims Detroit Tigers Ejected Her for Wearing 'Jesus Over Pride' Shirt
Tipsheet

Democrats Are Gearing Up for a Decade of Socialism—and Hasan Piker's Price Just Went Up

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 25, 2026 1:00 PM
Democrats Are Gearing Up for a Decade of Socialism—and Hasan Piker's Price Just Went Up
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker’s price just went up after three Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates scored a striking victory Tuesday in deep-blue New York City districts, toppling establishment Democrats in the process. His reaction to the victory made one thing clear: it will soon be hard to run as a Democrat unless you fall in line with the party's socialist wing.

Advertisement

"Hey, after tonight, my price went up," Piker said. "You have to be a Democratic Socialist if you want some of this f**kin shine. Sorry!"

Piker went out of his way to call out Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who defeated his DSA-backed challenger this week. He made clear that Torres’ political future is in his crosshairs and suggested that even now, the congressman is already bending to progressive demands, if anything, a show of force against the Democrat establishment.

"Ritchie Torres, I know you won tonight. I didn't even look at your race, you probably won, you piece of sh*t," Piker said. "Remember, I was coming for you, but you got lucky this time, but I'll see you in two. I'll see you in two, motherf**ker. I know you stopped talking sh*t. I know you stopped talking about Israel, Ritchie Torres. What happened? I'll see you in two years, motherf**ker. Just wait. Richie, I'm coming for you, Ritchie."

Recommended

House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

Many conservatives still don’t understand how or why Hasan Piker has political sway, but the bigger point is harder to ignore: socialists are gaining significant influence. After all, Tuesday’s primaries looked less like a race between candidates than a test of Zohran Mamdani’s rising power as a socialist political kingmaker.

Socialists have the momentum; the question is, what are conservatives going to do about it?

"We got people who love Stalin, Mao, maybe even Trotsky, who are now saying, I'm going to vote. I'm going to engage in electoralism for once. I'm going to engage in electoralism. I'm going to vote for Claire Valdez. I am further to the left, and I normally do not participate in bourgeois elections, but it's the commie corridor," Piker said. "We got to make it. We got to make sure that people see how red this motherfucking commie corridor is all the way from space"

Advertisement

"Primaries are how we change the trajectory of the Democratic Party and hopefully change the trajectory of America. We're going to be heading out first to Bushwick, the commie corridor itself, live and alive from the fucking heart of the inflection point of the American communist movement," he went on.

"It's the decade of socialism. It's coming to a neighborhood near you. When I said we were going to let a thousand Zorans bloom, this is what I meant."

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate Cameron Arcand
Calm Down About JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles
Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York on X. It Doesn't End Well. Amy Curtis
Ro Khanna Wants a War Against the 'Oligarchs.' Here's What He'll Never Admit. Dmitri Bolt
Fan Claims Detroit Tigers Ejected Her for Wearing 'Jesus Over Pride' Shirt Julia Cassidy

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate Cameron Arcand
Advertisement