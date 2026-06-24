Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic Party

VIP
How This WNBA Player Got a Technical Foul Was Amazing
How This WNBA Player Got a Technical Foul Was Amazing
Trump Sets the Records Strait on Iranian Tolls in Hormuz
Trump Sets the Records Strait on Iranian Tolls in Hormuz
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her...
VIP
The Democratic Party Now Belongs to Socialists
The Democratic Party Now Belongs to Socialists
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen by Healthcare Fraudsters
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen...
Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises
Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
Marco Rubio Landed in the Middle East Yesterday. Here's What He Had to Say.
Marco Rubio Landed in the Middle East Yesterday. Here's What He Had to...
Another Day, Another Biden Appointed Judge Issuing an Insane Immigration Ruling
Another Day, Another Biden Appointed Judge Issuing an Insane Immigration Ruling
Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act
Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act
Tipsheet

Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic Party

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 24, 2026 12:15 PM
Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic Party
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson blasted the socialist sweep in New York last night, after several Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-backed candidates defeated establishment Democrat-backed candidates in a scathing rebuke of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Advertisement

"Hakeem Jeffries has a tall task ahead of him right now," Speaker Johnson told reporters Wednesday morning. "He's got to go out and somehow make a credible pitch to Democrat establishment donors that that's a good national investment right now. That's a tough one to make. He has just proven that he cannot even hold the line in his own backyard. How can he possibly defend against the Marxist march around the country in these other districts?"

"This is not your father's Democrat party, as we see all the time," he added.

"The Democrat party, the socialists, the Marxists have nominated some of the most radical candidates to ever run for office, and they're running for Congress. The insurgent left is on the rise."

The socialist victory in New York has underscored a major shift within the Democratic Party, signaling not just an escalation in culture war politics but a deeper embrace of radical economic ideas. The Soviet Union may have collapsed in 1991, long heralded as the end of socialism, but that conclusion now looks far less definitive. 

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES MIKE JOHNSON NEW YORK SOCIALISM

Socialism is very much present in modern American politics, and increasingly consequential as it gains backing from organized political movements like the DSA and, potentially, the Democratic Party more broadly. Democrats have continued shifting leftward while still maintaining electoral strength, and the growing success of openly socialist candidates challenges the long-held assumption that such ideas are untenable in the United States. 

Its most visible epicenter is New York City, and its influence will extend further into other Democratic strongholds and, over time, into a majority share of Democratic candidates.

For conservatives, it serves as a clear opening to reassert their anti-communist foundations and advance a more defined economic vision, one that goes beyond maintaining the status quo or simply cutting taxes. That means actively defending free markets, rolling back an overburdensome regulatory code, resisting the practice of subsidizing industries the government deems "good," and building frameworks that encourage entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and greater market competition. 

Advertisement

Without a clear and active economic vision on the right, Democrats, and Americans more broadly, will increasingly be drawn toward the utopian appeal of socialism.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries Amy Curtis
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder Jeff Charles
Austin Metcalf's Dad Absolutely Torched The View's Sunny Hostin Over These Remarks About His Son Matt Vespa
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement