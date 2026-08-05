Madison Protests Continue As Mayor Urges Calm

Yesterday, police broke up the illegal and disruptive "autonomous zone" in Madison, Wisconsin. The leftist-infested encampment started two weeks ago, after Madison police shot and killed career criminal Corey Ruiz, who pulled a knife on officers, injuring one of them. Gubernatorial candidate and Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong encouraged the encampment and unrest by calling the shooting an "execution" just hours after it happened.

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But Hong must've realized how bad this encampment looked for her campaign, because on August 3 she called for it to come to a "peaceful resolution." Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also called for an end to the autonomous zone and eventually police moved in and dismantled the encampment. It was not peaceful, with leftists throwing rocks at police and setting things on fire. Several people were arrested and/or pepper-sprayed. The move was clearly meant to help Hong's campaign for governor, to show to voters outside of Dane County that Hong is not the leftist radical we all know her to be.

Any political goodwill Hong may have gotten from the dismantling of the encampment was lost, however, when Hong issued a statement attacking police for doing their jobs and demanding an investigation into why they had to use force against her violent comrades.

Just because the encampment was removed doesn't mean things were peaceful. In fact, several people were arrested last night as more violent protests sprang up.

Madison police reclaim encampment site after late clashes with protesters https://t.co/eqkkZL83a1 via @journalsentinel @jessieopie — tamia fowlkes (@tamiafowlkes) August 5, 2026

Here's more:

Six people were arrested overnight as protesters and police clashed again over efforts by local officials to clear the intersection that has become a protest zone two weeks after the fatal police shooting of Corey Ruiz. The intersection of Williamson and Baldwin streets on Madison's east side, about a mile-and-a-half from the state Capitol, is open again as of Wednesday morning. The new arrests followed 16 that occurred throughout the day Aug. 4 after workers took down the encampment raised as a lingering protest and memorial to Ruiz. Protesters lingered on scene for hours after the encampment was cleared Tuesday morning. They at times shouted angrily and swore at police stationed there and occasionally gathered to once again block the intersection.

Here's some video of that riot.

Scenes from Madison, WI tonight as the protests reignite after the city removed the blockade earlier yesterday.



Riot police have been deployed after fires were started and barricades started again. Violent protestors have been threatening passersby. pic.twitter.com/e6Zpb0O1VT — Sage 🇺🇸 (@SageOnX) August 5, 2026

Rioters threw trash cans at police vehicles.

More scenes from Madison last night. This was before fires were started in the street. Violent agitators throwing trash cans at police cars.



These people aren’t peaceful. They can’t be reasoned with. A fight for our democracy is on and only people like @TomTiffanyWI can save it. pic.twitter.com/TppOaSKSrN — Sage 🇺🇸 (@SageOnX) August 5, 2026

This morning, Mayor Rhodes-Conway held a press conference urging calm and condemning the encampment.

Madison Mayor @SatyaForMadison addresses reporters 2 weeks after police fatally shot Corey Ruiz and protests continue.



Rhodes-Conway: "As mayor of Madison I will not condone or accept that the solution is to further divide our community by causing harm to your neighbors and… pic.twitter.com/jSuJwKbwbW — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) August 5, 2026

"As mayor of Madison I will not condone or accept that the solution is to further divide our community by causing harm to your neighbors and local businesses, harassing bystanders or setting fires in streets," she said.

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Rhodes-Conway admits she didn't intervene at the encampment because she believes people had a First Amendment right to do so.

Rhodes-Conway says the city didn't immediately intervene at Willy St/Baldwin bc she believes people had 1st Amendment rights to grieve/protest, but when site shifted from vigil to encampment the situation became "increasingly dangerous for everybody." https://t.co/NpHCBap5U2 — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) August 5, 2026

Blocking streets and rioting is not protected by the First Amendment.

The socialists and the rioters are not happy with Hong or Rhodes-Conway, and they showed up at the mayor's house on the night of August 4.

OH this is beautiful. The @MayorOfMadison realized the occupation of Willy St. that she enabled and supported with city resources was becoming a political dead weight. So...she sent the same police she bashed two weeks ago to clear the mess SHE made. And how did those 'COREY… pic.twitter.com/NxMsNBHL04 — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) August 4, 2026

Make no mistake. The only reason Rhodes-Conway and Hong are saying anything about this encampment and the rioters is that they're politically damaging. If Hong was governor (heaven forbid) or not running for governor, the encampment would have persisted until the winter.

Madison is, and will remain, a powder keg. And when the police officer is not charged, as it was clearly a justified shooting, we expect things to get very spicy.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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