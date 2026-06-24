Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?

Following a socialist sweep in New York's Congressional primaries last night, socialist voters aren't finished gutting the Democratic Party to wear it as a skin suit for communism.

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Far from it.

In fact, they've got their sights set on their next target: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

At a victory party for Claire Valdez, the crowd began booing and chanting 'You're next' when Hakeem Jeffries appeared on screen.

The reaction from the crowd to @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/hxqaFQCLdT — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

Hoo boy.

And a “you’re next” chant pic.twitter.com/KIuQPG5ckN — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

Good luck, Jeffries. You're going to need it.

The optics of a mostly white crowd chanting "you're next" to the likely First Black Speaker of the House aren't spectacular. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/xSwBL58swv — Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) June 24, 2026

The Left is inherently racist. Always has been.

Hahahahahahaha. You are just getting what you have spent a lifetime voting for. Enjoy it. — JJS (@jamesseegs) June 24, 2026

Bingo.

The Dems have lost any chance of winning now with the Communists overtaking their party. — Phyllis (@Phyllis94584953) June 24, 2026

We hope so.

I’m not saying we should ban graduate school. But we need to shut it down until we find out what the Hell is going on. https://t.co/blHXGSmnL5 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 24, 2026

You'll never find a more ignorant or bigoted crowd than graduate school educated Leftists.

A movement that co-opted memories of both imperialism and the Holocaust as a way to excuse Islamic supremacy, Arab irredentism, and violence against Jews in the West will have no qualms about raiding the memory of slavery and Jim Crow to lash out at Blacks who stand in its way. https://t.co/nXNRSkJZ1O — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) June 24, 2026

Everyone is fair game to the commies.

This is what the Democrats let the DSA do to our party. A slew of extremist racist, Jew hating white kids, screaming at Black and Jewish leaders. https://t.co/YFYFFdYCMB — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱🎗🧡 (@HowardA_AtLaw) June 24, 2026

The Democrats are doing this to themselves.

If they're arguing that Hakeem Jeffries is too moderate, please, think that. If you believe that's the problem here, we welcome the future of the Democratic Party.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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