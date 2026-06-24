Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?

VIP
How This WNBA Player Got a Technical Foul Was Amazing
How This WNBA Player Got a Technical Foul Was Amazing
Trump Sets the Records Strait on Iranian Tolls in Hormuz
Trump Sets the Records Strait on Iranian Tolls in Hormuz
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her...
VIP
The Democratic Party Now Belongs to Socialists
The Democratic Party Now Belongs to Socialists
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen by Healthcare Fraudsters
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen...
Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises
Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises
Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic Party
Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic...
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
Marco Rubio Landed in the Middle East Yesterday. Here's What He Had to Say.
Marco Rubio Landed in the Middle East Yesterday. Here's What He Had to...
Another Day, Another Biden Appointed Judge Issuing an Insane Immigration Ruling
Another Day, Another Biden Appointed Judge Issuing an Insane Immigration Ruling
Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act
Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act
Tipsheet

Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Following a socialist sweep in New York's Congressional primaries last night, socialist voters aren't finished gutting the Democratic Party to wear it as a skin suit for communism.

Advertisement

Far from it.

In fact, they've got their sights set on their next target: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

At a victory party for Claire Valdez, the crowd began booing and chanting 'You're next' when Hakeem Jeffries appeared on screen.

Hoo boy.

Good luck, Jeffries. You're going to need it.

The Left is inherently racist. Always has been.

Bingo.

We hope so.

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

You'll never find a more ignorant or bigoted crowd than graduate school educated Leftists.

Everyone is fair game to the commies.

The Democrats are doing this to themselves.

If they're arguing that Hakeem Jeffries is too moderate, please, think that. If you believe that's the problem here, we welcome the future of the Democratic Party.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries Amy Curtis
Austin Metcalf's Dad Absolutely Torched The View's Sunny Hostin Over These Remarks About His Son Matt Vespa
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder Jeff Charles
Minimum Wage Fail John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement