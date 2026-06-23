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Iran Is Already Denying It Agreed to Nuclear Inspections

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2026 11:15 AM
Iran Is Already Denying It Agreed to Nuclear Inspections
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Iranian officials are denying that they ever agreed to allow nuclear inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during talks in Switzerland over the weekend, directly contradicting statements from both Vice President JD Vance, who led the negotiations, and President Trump in the latest round of confusion over what was actually achieved.

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“Iran has no plans to allow IAEA inspectors to enter nuclear sites that were damaged during the war," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

Despite the reports, President Trump on Tuesday continued to maintain that Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspections.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" the president wrote in part on Truth Social. "If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations! Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely." 

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The agreement to allow inspections was touted by JD Vance as the biggest achievement of the negotiations in Switzerland over the weekend and a major step toward fulfilling the stated goal of the conflict with Iran: ensuring the regime never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Even if confusion remains over the inspection issue, several other aspects of the agreement appear far clearer and have yet to receive any public pushback from the Iranian regime.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely open over the past week, despite Iranian threats to close it amid Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The president and vice president have also revealed that they secured commitments from Iran to use unfrozen funds to purchase American wheat, corn, soybeans, and medical supplies in an effort to direct the money toward goods that benefit the Iranian people rather than rebuilding the regime's military capabilities.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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