Iran Is Already Denying It Agreed to Nuclear Inspections

Iranian officials are denying that they ever agreed to allow nuclear inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during talks in Switzerland over the weekend, directly contradicting statements from both Vice President JD Vance, who led the negotiations, and President Trump in the latest round of confusion over what was actually achieved.

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BREAKING 🔴



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei openly contradicts Vice President Vance:



“Iran has no plans to allow IAEA inspectors to enter nuclear sites that were damaged during the war.” pic.twitter.com/tX3dS1En6O — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2026

“Iran has no plans to allow IAEA inspectors to enter nuclear sites that were damaged during the war," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

BREAKING: Iranian leaders pushing back on the demand for International Atomic Energy Agency inspections after VP Vance said the country agreed to allowing those inspectors into their country.



President Trump warning there would be no negotiations without international oversight,… pic.twitter.com/UC49qPd04H — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2026

Despite the reports, President Trump on Tuesday continued to maintain that Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspections.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" the president wrote in part on Truth Social. "If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations! Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely."

The agreement to allow inspections was touted by JD Vance as the biggest achievement of the negotiations in Switzerland over the weekend and a major step toward fulfilling the stated goal of the conflict with Iran: ensuring the regime never obtains a nuclear weapon.

🚨 NOW: President Trump, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner score MAJOR IRAN TALK WINS



1. Nuclear inspectors can soon enter Iran

2. Some frozen assets can be used to buy AMERICAN FARM products

3. Roadmap for the next 60 days

4. Ensuring the Strait remains open

5.… pic.twitter.com/26y4QLTTeF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

Even if confusion remains over the inspection issue, several other aspects of the agreement appear far clearer and have yet to receive any public pushback from the Iranian regime.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely open over the past week, despite Iranian threats to close it amid Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The president and vice president have also revealed that they secured commitments from Iran to use unfrozen funds to purchase American wheat, corn, soybeans, and medical supplies in an effort to direct the money toward goods that benefit the Iranian people rather than rebuilding the regime's military capabilities.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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