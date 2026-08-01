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Why Can't You Be Normal?! The Dems Are Nominating Total Freaks for Office.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 01, 2026 6:55 AM
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Why Can't You Be Normal?! The Dems Are Nominating Total Freaks for Office.
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In Maine, Nazi Graham Platner was booted after a rape allegation was lobbed against him. He was replaced by Troy Jackson, a Democrat with reported anger issues and someone who married his second cousin. Is it illegal or election-killing? No, but it does feed into the disturbing trend among Democrats: they can’t find normal people to run for office. 

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It’s a true parade of horribles.

  • James Talarico, the Democrats’ Lone Star hopeful for the U.S. Senate, has an unusual fascination with trans kids, believing that God is nonbinary, and has raised millions in campaign donations from Reid Hoffman, a Jeffry Epstein associate. 
  • Joanna Mendoza, Democrat running in AZ-06, had a weird 16-day marriage to a Syrian national.
  • Randy Villegas, running in CA-22, rehired a known pedophile when he served on the board for the Visalia Unified School District.
  • Manny Rutinel, CO-08, has a slew of weird social media posts, but also killed a bill providing mandatory jail sentences for child sex predators.
  • Sarah Trone Garriot, running in Iowa Three, officiated a satanist wedding. 
  • Adam Hamaway, NJ-12, has ties to the World Trade Center bombing and al-Qaeda. 
  • Gabe Vazquez, New Mexico-02, had a fake wedding and an intra-office romance. 
  • Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), running for reelection in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, reportedly beheaded a chicken in college. Yet, for now, she couldn’t handle a simple NPR interview about her socialist ties within the Democratic Party.
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Satanist weddings, beheading chickens, fake weddings, passing bills that protect child sex predators, hanging out with terrorists, hiring pedophiles—what is going on with the Democratic Party? 

"If you decide to write, here’s a quote you can use: "Democrats are openly embracing the freaky fringe of their party and showing voters just how detached they are from reality," said Natalie Baldassarre, RNC National Press Secretary. "These degenerates have no business running for elected office, let alone influencing actual policy decisions. The American people are waking up to their lunacy and will reject these sick freaks in November."

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | CALIFORNIA | COLORADO | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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