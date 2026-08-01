Why Can't You Be Normal?! The Dems Are Nominating Total Freaks for Office.

In Maine, Nazi Graham Platner was booted after a rape allegation was lobbed against him. He was replaced by Troy Jackson, a Democrat with reported anger issues and someone who married his second cousin. Is it illegal or election-killing? No, but it does feed into the disturbing trend among Democrats: they can’t find normal people to run for office.

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It’s a true parade of horribles.

Satanist weddings, beheading chickens, fake weddings, passing bills that protect child sex predators, hanging out with terrorists, hiring pedophiles—what is going on with the Democratic Party?

"If you decide to write, here’s a quote you can use: "Democrats are openly embracing the freaky fringe of their party and showing voters just how detached they are from reality," said Natalie Baldassarre, RNC National Press Secretary. "These degenerates have no business running for elected office, let alone influencing actual policy decisions. The American people are waking up to their lunacy and will reject these sick freaks in November."

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