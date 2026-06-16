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You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 16, 2026 11:45 AM
You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump on Tuesday laid waste to the lies that several media outlets are spreading about his latest peace deal with Iran.

Trump on Monday announced that the U.S. and the Iranian regime are entering into an agreement that would put an end to the war while reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state-linked media asserted that the United States had agreed to a $300 billion reconstruction fund for the regime.

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Outlets like The New York Times, Financial Times, and others pushing the falsehood.

While addressing reporters at the G7 Summit in France, Trump suggested he might have to hold a press conference where he simply reads the deal out loud to make sure media outlets cover it accurately. 

When asked whether he will release the details of the deal, he answered, “I'll not only release it, I'll probably have a press conference and read it to you word by word so that the press covers it accurately, because it's a— it's a very important document. And unlike Obama, who could have destroyed the Middle East with a horrible JCPOA. It is the worst agreement. That was a road to a nuclear weapon.”

Trump characterized his deal with the regime as “a wall against a nuclear weapon.”

He then addressed the $300 billion lie. “‘We're going to spend $300 billion.’ No, we're not. We're allowed to go and invest if we wanted to someday in the future. No, we're not. We have no obligation whatsoever. It could be that Iran will turn out to be successful when they have oil.”

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

While President Trump touted the peace deal, he warned the regime that there could be consequences if it violates the agreement. 

“And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences,” Trump said. “Not just a little bit, like— I won't even tell you the consequences. But the consequences are the ultimate consequences. And with that being said, I hope we have a very good relationship. But the biggest thing is they will not have a nuclear weapon.”

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Trump and Vice President JD Vance virtually signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran to end military hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and start 60 days of negotiations related to the regime’s nuclear program. A formal signing ceremony is set for Friday in Switzerland. 

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