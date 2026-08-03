When All of the Modern Psychoses Are in One Place

The events in Spain shed a great light on the nonsense of our generation.

A friend of mine was standing in line for lunch at Harvard and was in a discussion with one of the graduate student tutors who lived in Leverett House. The fellow was a Ph.D. candidate in psychology and was discussing different human emotions. Just then, someone in line started to scream at a fellow classmate. The tutor, who should have gone into stand-up comedy, immediately added to his list, “anger!”

Advertisement

The recent mauling of Ceuta by tens of thousands of Moroccans is an incredible “teachable moment”. So much of what is wrong in the present is part of the story from this invasion. Let’s take a look.

Colonialism. Spain and Ireland had no problem recognizing “Palestine” while Israel was fighting for its safety against the murderous zealots in Gaza. Spain went so far as to send an ambassador who was too spoiled to live in the dump of Ramallah. Israel refused to have their ambassador to Atlantis or Palestine live on Israeli soil and evicted him. Spain has trashed Israel for years about being a supposed colonial power, ruling over stolen Palestinian lands. They have made it the bedrock of their antisemitic posture towards the Jewish state. Didn’t we just see a big sign in Pamplona demanding “Destroy Israel”? And lo and behold, we now have learned that Spain owns a couple of parcels of land in AFRICA. Now wait, didn’t all of those European colonialists give back their African and Asian outposts? Well, it seems that Spain held on to a couple pieces of property in the Dark Continent. I couldn’t understand the original reports of how 60,000 people could make their way past Gibraltar and into Spain proper. They didn’t have to. Spain remains a colonialist country long after everyone left the business. 80,000 people live in Ceuta, and at this time they still have 35,000 invaders with whom to deal. Lefty Government Dumb. Why was there a sudden rush on the border between Morocco and its Spanish neighbor? The Sanchez government declared that it would give legal status to one million illegal aliens. And then the rush began. The local Spanish police noticed many people gathering on the Moroccan side of the border before the assault, and it would appear that four Facebook accounts were used to coordinate movement. But we once again find suicidal lefty Western governments that want to hasten their demise by legitimizing people who have no place in their societies. If they had come in against the will of the Spanish leadership, then one might feel sorry for Spain. But it was a signal—like with Biden and friends—that the border would be open and anyone who could make it would be given the prize of a European passport, with which he can travel the world. Italy and others moved to remove Spain from the Schengen Area of free movement between European states. East is East and West is West. Why were so many Africans, mostly young men, racing to get into Spain? I saw a few interviews with the well-dressed invaders, and to a man they said in English, Arabic, and Spanish that they want a better life. Sure, there was that guy who said that he is a suspect in a murder case, but the others said that they want economic success. Per capita income by purchasing power is over $58,000 in Spain, while just $12,340 in Morocco. These people are not dumb. Their dreams of a nice house, car, backyard, and family vacations have a better likelihood in the West than in Morocco. And while some may be Islamist plants sent to destroy the Western world, many are guys who want to make a buck—just like many of those who illegally entered the US for the past four decades. Africa and Arabia simply do not have the standard of living that Western countries enjoy. However much one wants to talk about cultures and equality and blah, blah, an American who enjoys WiFi, air conditioning, a car, and living in a decent place may not understand the lives of people who have electricity a few hours a day and are not sure there will be food available next week. Universities can throw out Shakespeare and replace him with some African author, but the bottom line is that people were running from Morocco to Spain and not in the other direction. The Police and Armed Forces. I have seen so many pathetic videos of store muscle that can do nothing while thieves walk off with stolen goods. They know that the management and the local government are not on their side should they decide to confront the shoplifters. And the same was true last week in Ceuta. I saw one weird video of dozens of Moroccans walking/running into the Spanish enclave, and police officers would shove some of them. Those shoved kept going. I did not for the life of me know what those police were doing. If you want to arrest someone, do so. If you want to shoot someone, go ahead. But what does shoving a young guy who then picks himself up and keeps going do for your cause? We’ve seen it in England and elsewhere; the police have been neutered. They are afraid of doing their job, and the same was true in the US after Michael Brown and George Floyd. The Spanish government told its army to stand down. Why do you have an army if you don’t protect your homeland? We have seen in the recent war with Iran countries with US hardware who barely fight. Why do these countries have armies if they refuse to use them to protect their people and property? The Locals are Garbage. What did Margaret Thatcher do when Argentina tried to take the Falkland Islands? She sent the Royal Navy. The ultimate early losers in the Ceuta Siyut (Hebrew for nightmare) are the local Spaniards. One of our boys saw the newcomers climbing through windows to find places to sleep for the night. The locals are often the ones who get run over by their governments and the illegal aliens who rely on those governments to let them stay. How many suffered along the Mexican border from crime, inundated schools, and local services? How many stories did we read about airports being turned into illegal alien visitor centers? The lefty leaders who hate Western values and their own voters gladly allow invasions to occur because nobody is coming to stay in their mansions. The citizen should be the greatest concern of the elected; in practice, he is often little more than cannon fodder.

We’ll see how things play out in Ceuta. I don’t hear anybody in the Spanish government talking about repatriating the 35,000 Moroccans still in the town, with stores looted and houses broken into. It is a fait accompli. These people will become Spanish and will then have access to the rest of Europe and the US. If they wanted not only to enjoy the West but to become Western, then one might think that it might end up okay. But with their desire to have Western comforts, they want to remain Sharia Muslims. One can see in England, France, and Germany how well that is working out. Spain is only accelerating its own destruction, and with its shirking its NATO obligations and being hyper anti-Israel, I can’t say that I am too sad. It’s a shame for the locals, but Spain is garbage, and soon it will be the subject of a historical autopsy: how did the first Western country fall back to Islam? Welcome to Northern Morocco.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.