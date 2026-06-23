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Algae Can Only Survive Off What Others Create—Just Like the Left

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2026 12:30 PM
Algae Can Only Survive Off What Others Create—Just Like the Left
Screenshot via Fox News

Greg Gutfeld tore into the Democratic Party and its supporters after dozens of protesters were spotted near the Reflecting Pool over the last week, demonstrating in support of the algae growing in the newly renovated and repainted monument. 

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He argued that being pro-algae, although ridiculous, is fitting for the left, portraying it as a political movement that exists primarily to oppose the things conservatives and hardworking Americans build. Just as algae attaches itself to and feeds off existing structures, Gutfeld suggested the left thrives by latching onto the work of others rather than creating anything of its own.

"I think, you know, algae is the perfect analogy of left-wing politics, Gutfeld said. "You can get rid of it and make things beautiful, but it's going to grow back. And so you kind of have to constantly battle it because it lives off the things that you make."

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"If there was no Reflecting Pool, there would have been no algae. If there was no lawn, there would have been no 86-47. If there was no wealth and prosperity, there would be no socialism. So you see how they all have to depend on people making and creating things in order for it to survive," he continued. "It must be weird to hate nice things because people you hate like the nice things. If Trump said, I love food, would these idiots starve themselves to death? Maybe as an experiment, he should come out against rat poison just to see if they would sprinkle it on their oatmeal."

This comes as several people have now been arrested for vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, including ripping up the blue coating that lines the bottom of the pool and leaving pieces of it floating in the water. At least five people have reportedly been arrested for damaging the national monument, while five others were issued citations for similar conduct.

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