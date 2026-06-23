Algae Can Only Survive Off What Others Create—Just Like the Left

Greg Gutfeld tore into the Democratic Party and its supporters after dozens of protesters were spotted near the Reflecting Pool over the last week, demonstrating in support of the algae growing in the newly renovated and repainted monument.

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More footage from the liberal ‘Pro-Algae protest” that took place in Washington DC



Liberals cheer for algae growth at The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to spite Donald Trump cleaning the area



Imagine this being your life…. I know what we’re all thinking, what are the… pic.twitter.com/i1Fo6Su8oQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

He argued that being pro-algae, although ridiculous, is fitting for the left, portraying it as a political movement that exists primarily to oppose the things conservatives and hardworking Americans build. Just as algae attaches itself to and feeds off existing structures, Gutfeld suggested the left thrives by latching onto the work of others rather than creating anything of its own.

GREG GUTFELD: “I think algae is the perfect analogy of left-wing politics.”



“You can’t...you can get rid of it and make things beautiful, but it’s going to grow back.”



“So you kind of have to constantly battle it because it lives off of the things that you make.”



“If there… pic.twitter.com/83v7QhbugX — Overton (@overton_news) June 22, 2026

"I think, you know, algae is the perfect analogy of left-wing politics, Gutfeld said. "You can get rid of it and make things beautiful, but it's going to grow back. And so you kind of have to constantly battle it because it lives off the things that you make."

"If there was no Reflecting Pool, there would have been no algae. If there was no lawn, there would have been no 86-47. If there was no wealth and prosperity, there would be no socialism. So you see how they all have to depend on people making and creating things in order for it to survive," he continued. "It must be weird to hate nice things because people you hate like the nice things. If Trump said, I love food, would these idiots starve themselves to death? Maybe as an experiment, he should come out against rat poison just to see if they would sprinkle it on their oatmeal."

This comes as several people have now been arrested for vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, including ripping up the blue coating that lines the bottom of the pool and leaving pieces of it floating in the water. At least five people have reportedly been arrested for damaging the national monument, while five others were issued citations for similar conduct.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is quickly turning into the Lincoln Memorial Arresting Pool ... TMZ DC witnessed the latest bust firsthand, and the guy who got led off in cuffs gave us a piece of his mind. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/AL5grJse9D — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2026

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🚨 WOW! Looks like the U.S. Park Police are using PLAINCLOTHES informants to catch people screwing with the sealant in the reflecting pool



This woman has just been DETAINED after being caught.



Keep your hands off the freaking sealant, losers. pic.twitter.com/TovoJphm8e — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2026

Multiple people, including a former US Olympian, have now been arrested for

vandalizing the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool



They were caught peeling the lining off the pool in an attempt to sabotage the renovation



In addition to this, there was a 250-foot… pic.twitter.com/wd1206uyfv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

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