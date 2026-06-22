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Jeanine Pirro Vows to Prosecute Reflecting Pool Vandals to the Fullest Extent of the Law

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 22, 2026 1:00 PM
Jeanine Pirro Vows to Prosecute Reflecting Pool Vandals to the Fullest Extent of the Law
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, vowed to prosecute anyone who vandalizes the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to the fullest extent of the law after several individuals were arrested and others were issued citations for attempting to damage the newly renovated landmark.

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"You know, anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C. Look, the president has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful. And there are several citations that have been handed out to individuals. And these are cases that will be prosecuted to the full extent," Pirro said. "If there are more serious products that are put into the reflecting pool to create more algae or a bigger problem, then we'll consider more serious charges. But make no mistake, making D.C. beautiful is a priority. And if you damage, vandalize or do anything to impact something like the Reflecting Pool, you can be prosecuted."

This comes after President Trump announced that several individuals had been arrested for attempting to vandalize, or being caught in the act of vandalizing, the national monument.

"The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Pool," the president wrote on Truth Social, Sunday. "Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair. President DJT."

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The president followed up his Sunday Truth Social post with another on Monday, warning that vandalizing national monuments can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years, depending on the severity of the damage.

Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP! It has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!). Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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