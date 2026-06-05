Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good

It must be a miserable existence being a Lefty in the Trump administration. You're required, as part of your politics, to reflexively hate and object to everything that President Trump does. Not because it's wrong, but because the Left has to believe everything President Trump does is automatically bad.

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He could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and the Left would whine that he's putting oncologists on the unemployment line.

But reality wins, and one D.C. Democrat has to admit the repaired and cleaned up reflecting pool on the National Mall looks good.

A Democrat in DC says she hates she’s forced to admit the Reflecting Pool now looks good.



“I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the Reflecting Pool, but it looks really good. It makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way it did not before, and I hate that.” pic.twitter.com/yVTHm4rHUh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 5, 2026

"I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the reflecting pool. But, y'all," the woman says as she turns around, "it looks good. It actually looks really good. Like, it makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way that it did not look before. And I hate that."

Is it any wonder that conservatives consistently score higher than progressives in happiness surveys while progressives consistently score higher than conservatives in depression surveys? — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) June 5, 2026

Not a wonder at all.

I gotta give her credit for admitting it, though. — Andra Marquardt (@almarquardt) June 5, 2026

She'll probably get harassment from her fellow Democrats for even saying that, but you know some — if not most — of them agree with her.

Peak REACTIVE DEVALUATION: Democrat admits the painted Reflecting Pool looks incredible, sharper reflections than ever, but still hates it.



'I thought it was a stupid idea... but it looks really good... and I hate that.'



When your brain rejects reality just because Trump did… https://t.co/C3hE0vSNaj — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 5, 2026

"When your brain rejects reality just because Trump did it," Gabriel wrote.

The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution.



This is why communists can’t even praise the good if it comes into conflict with their ideology, which it always will because their ideology is evil. https://t.co/mdpdvd0azY — Acclaimed Journalist (@Jonathan_Witt) June 5, 2026

Always the revolution.

The reflecting pool looks great, and D.C. is cleaner than it's been in years. That's all because of President Trump and his vision to make D.C. great again.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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