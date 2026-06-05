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Tipsheet

Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 4:30 PM
Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It must be a miserable existence being a Lefty in the Trump administration. You're required, as part of your politics, to reflexively hate and object to everything that President Trump does. Not because it's wrong, but because the Left has to believe everything President Trump does is automatically bad.

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He could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and the Left would whine that he's putting oncologists on the unemployment line.

But reality wins, and one D.C. Democrat has to admit the repaired and cleaned up reflecting pool on the National Mall looks good.

"I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the reflecting pool. But, y'all," the woman says as she turns around, "it looks good. It actually looks really good. Like, it makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way that it did not look before. And I hate that."

Not a wonder at all.

She'll probably get harassment from her fellow Democrats for even saying that, but you know some — if not most — of them agree with her.

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Related:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON

"When your brain rejects reality just because Trump did it," Gabriel wrote.

Always the revolution.

The reflecting pool looks great, and D.C. is cleaner than it's been in years. That's all because of President Trump and his vision to make D.C. great again.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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