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Trans TV Personality Arrested for Sickening Assault Charges

Julia Cassidy Follow @JuliaCassidy13
Aug 04, 2026 11:45 AM
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Trans TV Personality Arrested for Sickening Assault Charges
AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File

Online personality and Reality TV figure known as "Sidney Starr," a male who identifies as a woman, was arrested on multiple alleged charges of sexual assault of a minor. Charges include sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy, according to court records. He was arrested under his legal name, Sidney Favors, though he was born with the name Stephen Favors. 

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Favors, 41, was investigated and arrested by the Hapeville Police Department in a Georgia Embassy Suites on August 2nd,. An arrest warrant shows that Favors allegedly admitted to performing oral s*x on a boy under 16 and claimed it was consensual, Atlanta First News reported

Favors was a figure in several reality shows filmed in Atlanta, including “Atlanta Plastic” and “Baddies ATL.” He also starred in “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” and on one episode of the hit series “Empire.” 

Currently living in Chicago, Favors posted to social media saying he would be hosting the reunion episode for the show "Industry Girl" in Georgia on the night of his arrest. 

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In a video titled "Sidney Starr On The Reality Of Violence Against Black Trans Women," Favors spoke about identifying as transgender. "I'm just literally your average chick. Sometimes I just wanna blend in and have people not know Sidney Starr the transgender diva," he said.  In the video, Favors said he used to date guys "without telling them" he was trans. "I was definitely silent about the situation and would sometimes have sex with them without telling them." 

Police booked Favors in the Fulton County Jail, where he will remain while awaiting prosecution. No further details are being released at this time because the case involves a juvenile.

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News Topics CHICAGO | CRIME | ENTERTAINMENT | GEORGIA | TRANSGENDER
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