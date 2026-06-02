President Trump Has Made Washington DC Beautiful Again

President Trump has made the nation's capital beautiful again, with the White House announcing that over the past 14 months the administration has repaired an astounding 22 fountains, cleaned 28 statues, removed hundreds of instances of graffiti, cleared homeless encampments, restored ponds across Washington, D.C., and rat-proofed the city's trash cans.

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"Decline was a choice. Not anymore," the White House official account wrote on X. "In just 14 months, @POTUS has restored our nation’s capital, making it SAFE & BEAUTIFUL."

"500+ instances of graffiti cleaned, 153 homeless encampments removed, 22 fountains restored, 28 statues cleaned, & more," it added.

Decline was a choice. Not anymore.



In just 14 months, @POTUS has restored our nation’s capital, making it SAFE & BEAUTIFUL.



🧵 500+ instances of graffiti cleaned, 153 homeless encampments removed, 22 fountains restored, 28 statues cleaned, & more. Check out some of the wins ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uXTFyHNeS9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2026

The Daily Caller's White House Correspondent, Reagan Reese, was able to obtain a more complete list of everything the administration has done for the city.

New from @DailyCaller: On its mission to make "DC Safe and Beautiful Again," the Trump admin has:



- fixed 22 fountains

- cleaned 28 statues

- filled 150 potholes

- cleaned up 500 instances of graffiti

- removed 250 truckloads of debris from ponds

- installed more than 1,143… — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) June 1, 2026

The full list of statues and fountains fixed:



Fountains:

American Veterans Disabled for Life

Bolivar Memorial Park Fountain

Columbus Circle Fountain

Dupont Circle Fountain

FDR Memorial Fountains

Freedom Plaza

General Phillip Sheridan Fountain

George Mason Memorial Fountain… — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) June 1, 2026

This comes as President Trump has argued that the city's decline was the result of a federal government unwilling to act. In response, he has taken it upon himself to restore Washington, D.C., with the goal of making it look like the capital of the world's leading nation once again, and many longtime District residents say the difference has been noticeable.

🚨 UPDATE: Stunning footage reveals how President Trump and Sec. Doug Burgum carried out a COMPLETE 180 at Columbus Circle in Washington DC



2022, BIDEN: Absolutely FILTHY, homeless and drugs, dirty fountain is dilapidated



2026, TRUMP: CLEAR, BEAUTIFUL, crystal clear fountain… pic.twitter.com/dURa2yufnJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 31, 2026

Never in my 13 years living in DC have I seen this fountain on.



Honestly, I don’t think many Washingtonians thought it would ever come back, especially after last year’s protests.



It’s more beautiful than I expected. pic.twitter.com/V4wmQk23t3 pic.twitter.com/vE31yrRUD5 — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) May 28, 2026

Thank you @potus for making DC beautiful again pic.twitter.com/Wk2xwFpXx5 — Chloe (@ItsAllPoliticss) May 20, 2026

🚨 AWESOME! President Trump just dropped another BEAUTIFUL fountain and monument restored by his team in Washington DC



This beauty is how our capital city is SUPPOSED to be 🇺🇸



The left supports filth. pic.twitter.com/B3TDg1oF8W — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2026

"The fountains are flowing. The weather is perfect. If you're in Washington DC this weekend, get out and enjoy it," the Secretary of the Interior's official X account wrote. "Historic fountains and public spaces across the Nation's Capital have been brought back to life as part of @POTUS 's efforts to make the city safe & beautiful."

The fountains are flowing. The weather is perfect. ☀️



If you're in Washington DC this weekend, get out and enjoy it.



Historic fountains and public spaces across the Nation's Capital have been brought back to life as part of @POTUS's efforts to make the city safe & beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OAiRaHj35A — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) May 29, 2026

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This also comes less than a year after the president also took it upon himself to address the capital city's crime problem, deploying the National Guard last summer to help deter crime alongside federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals. While the move faced challenges in federal court, the results have been difficult to dispute: Washington, D.C., experienced the longest murder-free stretch in its history and saw sharp declines in property crime, carjackings, and robberies.

While Democrats continue to slam his methods, it's undeniable that all the United States needed was a different president.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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