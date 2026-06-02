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Tipsheet

President Trump Has Made Washington DC Beautiful Again

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 02, 2026 11:30 AM
President Trump Has Made Washington DC Beautiful Again
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump has made the nation's capital beautiful again, with the White House announcing that over the past 14 months the administration has repaired an astounding 22 fountains, cleaned 28 statues, removed hundreds of instances of graffiti, cleared homeless encampments, restored ponds across Washington, D.C., and rat-proofed the city's trash cans.

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"Decline was a choice. Not anymore," the White House official account wrote on X. "In just 14 months, @POTUS has restored our nation’s capital, making it SAFE & BEAUTIFUL."

"500+ instances of graffiti cleaned, 153 homeless encampments removed, 22 fountains restored, 28 statues cleaned, & more," it added.

The Daily Caller's White House Correspondent, Reagan Reese, was able to obtain a more complete list of everything the administration has done for the city.

This comes as President Trump has argued that the city's decline was the result of a federal government unwilling to act. In response, he has taken it upon himself to restore Washington, D.C., with the goal of making it look like the capital of the world's leading nation once again, and many longtime District residents say the difference has been noticeable.

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CRIME DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON WHITE HOUSE

"The fountains are flowing. The weather is perfect. If you're in Washington DC this weekend, get out and enjoy it," the Secretary of the Interior's official X account wrote. "Historic fountains and public spaces across the Nation's Capital have been brought back to life as part of @POTUS 's efforts to make the city safe & beautiful."

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This also comes less than a year after the president also took it upon himself to address the capital city's crime problem, deploying the National Guard last summer to help deter crime alongside federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals. While the move faced challenges in federal court, the results have been difficult to dispute: Washington, D.C., experienced the longest murder-free stretch in its history and saw sharp declines in property crime, carjackings, and robberies.

While Democrats continue to slam his methods, it's undeniable that all the United States needed was a different president.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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