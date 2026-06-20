Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool

Vandals have already launched attacks against the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, President Donald Trump revealed on Truth Social late on Friday.

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Following reports that paint was peeling at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald J. Trump has attributed the peeling to vandalism, saying that law enforcement is actively investigating. pic.twitter.com/m7qEY7uIsA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 20, 2026

As National Parks Service employees work to kill off the algae present in the pool, protestors and vandals are dedicated to disrupting the work to beautify Washington, D.C.. Local reporters have already captured authorities arresting two individuals for interfering in the work for vandalizing the monument.

Exclusive! RAW VIDEO. Man arrested for vandalizing Lincoln Reflecting Pool. He grabbed the hose that female National Park Service workers were using to clear the algae. Police and National Guard responded. Watch pic.twitter.com/oMIXFqKwEs — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 19, 2026

Trump posted this image which he claims is proof that vandals were vandalizing the Reflecting Pool. https://t.co/NA7xARfqO0 pic.twitter.com/ppbjd3LrcE — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 20, 2026

Police and members of the National Guard have been stationed around the Reflecting Pool after receiving reports of vandals attempting to rip up the “American Flag Blue” sealant the the Trump administration had used to prevent further damage sustained to the monument.

National Guard and US Park Police are on patrol near the Reflecting Pool after unconfirmed reports that people have been ripping up pieces of the new liner that peeled up to take home as souvenirs. pic.twitter.com/7PQhuNnlwa — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 19, 2026

This isn’t the first attack by anti-Trump agitants on a capital public space. Recently, vandals used chemicals to burn “86 47” into the lawn of the National Mall. A similar message was seen written into the sealant of the Reflecting Pool as well.

NEW: Federal authorities are investigating a massive ‘8647’ that appears etched into the grass of the National Mall.



‘8647’ has become a mainstream way for President Trump’s critics to show disgust with the commander-in-chief.



‘86’ usually means to axe or kill something,… pic.twitter.com/agrlHoBVPm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2026

🚨 JUST IN — EXCLUSIVE: United States Park Police are investigating an “86 47” inscription on the sealant of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool



We discovered writing just now while walking the edge of the pool.



This BS needs to end.



This comes as mobile SURVEILLANCE TOWERS… pic.twitter.com/z9aB9xf4wT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 19, 2026

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“Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital, and add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, D.C., is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States,” Trump said on social media. “However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.”

“Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed,” he continued. “No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

Trump stated that the damage to the Reflecting Pool will be reversed early next week.

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