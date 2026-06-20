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Tipsheet

Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 20, 2026 11:30 AM
Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Vandals have already launched attacks against the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, President Donald Trump revealed on Truth Social late on Friday.

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As National Parks Service employees work to kill off the algae present in the pool, protestors and vandals are dedicated to disrupting the work to beautify Washington, D.C.. Local reporters have already captured authorities arresting two individuals for interfering in the work for vandalizing the monument.

Police and members of the National Guard have been stationed around the Reflecting Pool after receiving reports of vandals attempting to rip up the “American Flag Blue” sealant the the Trump administration had used to prevent further damage sustained to the monument.

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CRIME DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL WASHINGTON

This isn’t the first attack by anti-Trump agitants on a capital public space. Recently, vandals used chemicals to burn “86 47” into the lawn of the National Mall. A similar message was seen written into the sealant of the Reflecting Pool as well.

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“Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital, and add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, D.C., is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States,” Trump said on social media. “However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.”

“Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed,” he continued. “No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

Trump stated that the damage to the Reflecting Pool will be reversed early next week.

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