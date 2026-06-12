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Tipsheet

A Chilling Message Just Appeared on the National Mall

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 12, 2026 8:30 AM
A Chilling Message Just Appeared on the National Mall
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Someone has reportedly vandalized the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Thursday by carving or burning the phrase “86 47” into one of its grassy fields, a message interpreted as a threat against President Trump, the 47th President of the United States. 

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Footage of the display quickly drew attention due to the phrase’s common use as slang for eliminating or killing someone. It remains unclear who was responsible or how the message was created, though the grass appears to have been intentionally burned or otherwise discolored. 

The United States Park Police said they are investigating the matter.

“The deranged vandalism on our National Mall will not be tolerated,” the Department of the Interior said in a statement to Fox News. “Any threat against the President is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable.”

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This comes as the Trump administration's Department of Justice is prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey over a similar controversy after he posted a photo to social media showing the same phrase spelled out in seashells. The message was widely interpreted as a threat against President Trump, or as a call for someone to act on it.

“Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible,” Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Trump administration has taken threats of violence increasingly seriously amid a broader rise in politically charged violence across the country. Just over the last couple years, President Trump has been the target of as many as three assassination attempts, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have faced escalating attacks. Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was also assassinated last year in Utah, adding to growing concerns about political violence and threats originating from the left.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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