Someone has reportedly vandalized the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Thursday by carving or burning the phrase “86 47” into one of its grassy fields, a message interpreted as a threat against President Trump, the 47th President of the United States.

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Footage of the display quickly drew attention due to the phrase’s common use as slang for eliminating or killing someone. It remains unclear who was responsible or how the message was created, though the grass appears to have been intentionally burned or otherwise discolored.

The United States Park Police said they are investigating the matter.

🚨 WTF?! Leftists just VANDALIZED the National Mall by etching "86-47" into the grass



"Usually means to axe or KILL something."



"47 represents President Trump."



DISGUSTING SCUM!



It's clear what they are doing. They want to take him out. Protect 47 at all costs! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xhjqypEnpD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 11, 2026

A massive anti-Trump '8647' message appeared to have been scrawled into the grass on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House.



The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday said it is now investigating the "deranged vandalism."



"Any threat… pic.twitter.com/qIAHyEpXz0 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 11, 2026

“The deranged vandalism on our National Mall will not be tolerated,” the Department of the Interior said in a statement to Fox News. “Any threat against the President is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable.”

🚨 DERANGED LEFTISTS VANDALIZE NATIONAL MALL WITH “8647” THREAT



Sickos etched 8647 into the grass near the WWII Memorial, “86” for KlLL, “47” for President Trump.



Clear as day: a direct threat on Trump’s life, just like Comey’s seashell stunt that got him indicted.



This wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/QPpyLUQFGC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2026

This comes as the Trump administration's Department of Justice is prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey over a similar controversy after he posted a photo to social media showing the same phrase spelled out in seashells. The message was widely interpreted as a threat against President Trump, or as a call for someone to act on it.

“Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible,” Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Trump administration has taken threats of violence increasingly seriously amid a broader rise in politically charged violence across the country. Just over the last couple years, President Trump has been the target of as many as three assassination attempts, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have faced escalating attacks. Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was also assassinated last year in Utah, adding to growing concerns about political violence and threats originating from the left.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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