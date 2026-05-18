Jeanine Pirro Issues Threat to Parents of Children Who Participate in 'Teen Takeovers'

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced on Friday that her office will target the parents of children who participate in violent “teen takeovers” in the District of Columbia.

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During a press conference, Pirro noted that “these takeovers have terrorized our neighborhoods,” “shut down businesses,” and “wasted hard-earned tax dollars of law-abiding residents who just want to live and work in peace.”

“Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.'s curfew law,” Pirro continued.

This statute makes it unlawful for an adult to enable, facilitate, or permit a minor to engage in delinquent acts. The penalty is up to six months imprisonment. So if the evidence shows the parent knew or should have known or permitted or failed to prevent participation, we're going to charge them. And if you drop your kid off and you fail to supervise them or you let them skip school to join the chaos, you are going to face fines, court-ordered classes, and possible jail time.

Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.’s curfew law.



To parents, you must supervise your kids or face criminal consequences. Law abiding taxpayers should no longer have to pay for the chaos caused by parental neglect. pic.twitter.com/caZ0S43ZKa — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) May 15, 2026

In a press release, Pirro pointed out that teen takeovers “have become increasingly common in areas such as Navy Yard and NoMa and are often accompanied by criminal conduct, including assaults, robberies, fights, and other disorderly behavior.”

Teen takeovers are large gatherings of juveniles in parts of D.C. that overwhelm public spaces, disrupt neighborhoods and businesses. They often involve criminal conduct.

NEW: Teens start fighting and throwing chairs at each other in a DC Chipotle just hours after U.S. Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro said she would prosecute parents of teens involved in "teen takeovers."



One teen was seen throwing a children's highchair.



"We’re going to charge… pic.twitter.com/0rG2EZM8J1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2026

The incidents typically take place in the summer, when kids are out of school. Teenagers show up in downtown areas, parks, and neighborhoods. They organize the events through social media and AI-generated flyers. In this way, they resemble the flash mobs of the past.

The gatherings are typically not violent, but they are often noisy and chaotic.

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