The Trump Admin Recovered $5 Billion From Fraudsters in Just Two Months

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed on Monday that the White House Fraud Task Force has recovered more than $5 billion in taxpayer funds from fraudsters just over the past two months alone.

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Blanche went on to praise the Trump administration's efforts to protect the integrity of government programs and save taxpayers billions of dollars. He also revealed that many of the individuals found to have defrauded the American taxpayer aren't even legal citizens of the United States.

CRACKING DOWN: @DAGToddBlanche reveals $5 BILLION has been recovered from fraudsters in just two months. Blanche warns that many of the scammers are illegal migrants exploiting the system.



"To become a citizen of this great country, there's a few things you have to do—one of… pic.twitter.com/EgXxqrunNG — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) June 22, 2026

"And just in the past two months, we've managed to bring $5 billion back to the coffers of this government that was just stolen, stolen by these fraudsters," the acting Attorney General said. "And that's just a couple months. We're going to keep on doing it."

"The vice president leading that effort with President Trump and then the DOJ. It's not just the DOJ. It's HHS. It's the Department of Education," Blanche said. "The reason why the task force that the vice president is leading has been so effective is because it's an all-of-government approach to going and getting money that has been stolen from the generosity of the American taxpayer."

"And many of these people that you're going after, are not even legal citizens of this country," he added. "That's right. And some of them have become American citizens, and you guys want to denaturalize these people. Right. And that's what every American should want. Become a citizen of this great country. There's a few things you have to do, one of which is be truthful, and another one is you cannot be committing crime before you try to become a citizen. And unfortunately, we've seen that too much."

This comes as the Trump administration has made rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government a top priority. The effort began with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was led by Elon Musk, and has continued through the White House Fraud Task Force, headed by Vice President JD Vance.

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