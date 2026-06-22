The Trump Admin Recovered $5 Billion From Fraudsters in Just Two Months

No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This Issue
No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This...
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit
Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed
Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed
Federal Judge Throws Out DOJ's Subpoenas Against Tim Walz and Other Minnesota Officials
Federal Judge Throws Out DOJ's Subpoenas Against Tim Walz and Other Minnesota Officials
The FBI Just Made a Huge Fraud Arrest
The FBI Just Made a Huge Fraud Arrest
Joy Reid Says She Will Stop Voting for Democrats If They Keep Doing This
Joy Reid Says She Will Stop Voting for Democrats If They Keep Doing...
Trump Just Sent a Scathing Message to Leftists Vandalizing the Reflecting Pool
Trump Just Sent a Scathing Message to Leftists Vandalizing the Reflecting Pool
The Legacy Good Fathers Leave Behind
The Legacy Good Fathers Leave Behind
The Trump Administration Just Deployed Marco Rubio to the Middle East
The Trump Administration Just Deployed Marco Rubio to the Middle East
This Nebraska Senate Candidate Is Running As an Independent. His Donors Are Anything But.
This Nebraska Senate Candidate Is Running As an Independent. His Donors Are Anything...
Jeanine Pirro Vows to Prosecute Reflecting Pool Vandals to the Fullest Extent of the Law
Jeanine Pirro Vows to Prosecute Reflecting Pool Vandals to the Fullest Extent of...
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still on His Crusade Against Elon Musk
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still on His Crusade Against Elon Musk
Joy Reid Says Juneteenth Is the Real 4th of July — Here's Why She's Wrong
Joy Reid Says Juneteenth Is the Real 4th of July — Here's Why...
Fired Teacher Accused of Forcing Students to Kiss Lands New Job at Colorado Elementary School
Fired Teacher Accused of Forcing Students to Kiss Lands New Job at Colorado...
Tipsheet

The Trump Admin Recovered $5 Billion From Fraudsters in Just Two Months

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 22, 2026 3:30 PM
The Trump Admin Recovered $5 Billion From Fraudsters in Just Two Months
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed on Monday that the White House Fraud Task Force has recovered more than $5 billion in taxpayer funds from fraudsters just over the past two months alone. 

Advertisement

Blanche went on to praise the Trump administration's efforts to protect the integrity of government programs and save taxpayers billions of dollars. He also revealed that many of the individuals found to have defrauded the American taxpayer aren't even legal citizens of the United States.

"And just in the past two months, we've managed to bring $5 billion back to the coffers of this government that was just stolen, stolen by these fraudsters," the acting Attorney General said. "And that's just a couple months. We're going to keep on doing it."

"The vice president leading that effort with President Trump and then the DOJ. It's not just the DOJ. It's HHS. It's the Department of Education," Blanche said. "The reason why the task force that the vice president is leading has been so effective is because it's an all-of-government approach to going and getting money that has been stolen from the generosity of the American taxpayer."

Recommended

Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

"And many of these people that you're going after, are not even legal citizens of this country," he added. "That's right. And some of them have become American citizens, and you guys want to denaturalize these people. Right. And that's what every American should want. Become a citizen of this great country. There's a few things you have to do, one of which is be truthful, and another one is you cannot be committing crime before you try to become a citizen. And unfortunately, we've seen that too much."

This comes as the Trump administration has made rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government a top priority. The effort began with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was led by Elon Musk, and has continued through the White House Fraud Task Force, headed by Vice President JD Vance.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Some Real Talk About the Iran Deal Kurt Schlichter
The FBI Just Made a Huge Fraud Arrest Jeff Charles
The Trump Administration Just Deployed Marco Rubio to the Middle East Dmitri Bolt
Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed Matt Vespa
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Advertisement