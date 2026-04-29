Judge Sentences North Carolina Health Department Worker to Prison for $102K Food Stamp Fraud

A federal judge sentenced a North Carolina woman to prison this week and ordered her to repay over six figures worth of food stamps that she stole from hungry families.

Advertisement

Shermeca McCrary, a Wayne County woman, was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $102,000 for her role in a scheme to steal more than $100,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

McCrary had one job: decide which state residents were eligible to receive how much in food benefits.

Instead of helping the poor get access to food stamps, she allegedly used her position and privileges as a Johnston County Social Services case worker to unlawfully access the SNAP accounts of qualified individuals. She allegedly stole $102,000 in government funds for her own personal benefit and use.

SNAP is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and managed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the county Division of Social Services.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Gov.uscourts.nced.222571.1.0 by scott.mcclallen





SNAP feeds about 42 million people nationwide but is stuffed with fraud, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Rollins has requested SNAP data from multiple states to audit the program. On Tuesday, Rollins said that 14,000 people in one unnamed state were driving luxury cars and receiving SNAP benefits.

In just ONE state, 14,000 individuals receiving SNAP benefits were driving LUXURY VEHICLES!



🚗 3 Bentleys

🚗 3 Ferraris

🚗 11 Lamborghinis

🚗 59 Maseratis

🚗 141 Porsches

🚗 244 Alfa Romeos

🚗 306 Land Rovers

🚗 2,098 Teslas



And this is just in ONE STATE. We need to… pic.twitter.com/6ou5hVAl99 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 28, 2026





On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

“We proudly join the President’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud in prosecuting this case. This office will continue to hold accountable anyone who steals any of our taxpayer funded programs. This SNAP fraudster has learned the lesson – Cheaters.Never.Win.” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle.

Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced the defendant. The USDA OIG, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnston County Department of Social Services Program Integrity, are investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Ontjes is prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.