The Trump Administration Launches the Largest-Ever Denaturalization Effort

The Trump administration is expected to launch a massive denaturalization campaign targeting legal immigrants who have committed fraud in the United States.

While federal law has long allowed officials to do this, administrations have typically shied away from the lengthy and complex process. However, the Trump administration plans to target 17 legal immigrants who have committed serious crimes, including lying on documents used to obtain citizenship, other kinds of fraud, and sex offenses against children.

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This Department of Justice has filed DENATURALIZATION ACTIONS in various U.S. district courts against 17 individuals accused of serious offenses.



“When criminal aliens exploit the naturalization process by breaking the law, there are consequences. Criminal aliens are lying about… pic.twitter.com/mhr1D9xxT8 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump DOJ is set to announce the LARGEST-EVER program to DENATURALIZE US citizens accused of immigration fraud — CBS



LET'S GO! Please work Ilhan Omar in there! 🔥



These denaturalization powers were RARELY ever used so aggressively in these cases



JD Vance and… pic.twitter.com/U8JTNzPTr4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2026

"American citizenship is a privilege, and it must be earned honestly. If you come here break our laws, and lie in your immigration proceedings, you forfeit that privilege," Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin wrote in a statement. "DHSgov will not stand idly by while Americans are harmed by criminals including sex offenders, perpetrators of fraud, and drug traffickers who have exploited our generosity and gamed our immigration system. We will continue to use every lawful avenue to denaturalize and remove aliens."

American citizenship is a privilege, and it must be earned honestly. If you come here break our laws, and lie in your immigration proceedings, you forfeit that privilege. @DHSgov will not stand idly by while Americans are harmed by criminals including sex offenders,… https://t.co/0KtZUAHIqo — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) June 8, 2026

Efforts to denaturalize citizens are typically overwhelmingly successful, as the Department of Justice reports a 95 percent success rate. The Trump administration’s effort is expected to be the largest in history, surpassing the previous high of 11 cases

“When criminal aliens exploit the naturalization process by breaking the law, there are consequences. Criminal aliens are lying about their past crimes, including drug dealers, sexual predators, and fraudsters. Gaining U.S. citizenship is a privilege and under the steadfast leadership of President Trump, this Department of Justice maintains a zero-tolerance policy for the abuse of this process,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “We continue to work around the clock with our interagency partners to make sure U.S. citizenship is granted to those who truly deserve it.”

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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