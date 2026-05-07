Pete Hegseth Announces That the Department of War Is Cracking Down on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced in a video posted to social media that the War Department will be moving away from the excesses and inefficiencies of government bureaucracy in an effort to ensure the United States military is as prepared as possible for war.

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The shift includes replacing many of the department’s bureaucrats with a team of experienced businessmen to negotiate with defense contractors, while also requiring contractors to shoulder more of the cost of expanding production rather than relying on taxpayers.

Thanks to President Trump’s $1.5 trillion defense budget, this War Department has moved from bureaucracy to business.



This is a FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT in our Arsenal of Freedom—ensuring our military remains the most lethal fighting force in the world. pic.twitter.com/ykIfMw3kuU — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) May 7, 2026

"A broken Pentagon bureaucracy was doing the same thing for decades," the Secretary of War said. "When our warfighters needed more weapons, aircraft, and ships, the Department of Defense allowed contractors to double dip at your expense. They charged you, the taxpayer, to build their factories and then charge you again for the final product. And despite paying companies to make weapons faster, schedule delays were constant and cost overruns were the norm, all while their CEOs got rich. But today, President Trump's War Department is flipping this rigged system on its head. We're not tolerating delays in production or cost overruns anymore."

"We've pushed out the bureaucrats who've made these deals in the past and replaced them with the most talented negotiators in the private sector, a group of businessmen so elite, they've been rightly dubbed Deal Team Six," Hegseth continued. "It's simple. We're putting the American taxpayer first by offering you a better deal."

We now move at the speed of business, not bureaucracy. Now when a defense company expands its production to sell more equipment to the U.S. military, they pay the bill. They pay for new factories, assembly lines, manufacturing plants, not the taxpayer. In exchange, we're giving these companies steady, long-term orders for exactly what our warriors need. And defense companies are making things in higher volumes much more quickly while keeping their prices flat. Should these companies fail to deliver, we will hold them accountable and bring in new companies who will. Speed, volume, and fiscal responsibility. It's common sense and it's what the American taxpayer demands. This War Department has made the move from bureaucracy to business.

"Over the next month, we will release a series of videos that highlight how President Trump's historic $1.5 trillion defense budget will make a generational investment in our arsenal of freedom," Hegseth added. "This investment will secure and protect the homeland and ensure America's military remains the most lethal fighting force on earth for generations to come. We're going to spend every dollar of that money responsibly because that's what you deserve, that's what America needs, and that's what this president demands."

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This comes as the Trump administration has made rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government a top priority. That push began with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has expanded through initiatives such as the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vice President JD Vance, as well as tighter oversight of federal welfare programs, including SNAP and Medicaid.

Now, that effort has reached the War Department, as President Trump and Pete Hegseth have vowed to ensure that the United States military remains the top fighting force in the world, and one our adversaries don't want to mess with.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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