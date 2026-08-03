The Biden Nightmare Still Haunts America

Joe Biden, the worst President in American history, left office over 18 months ago, but the nightmare of his administration continues to haunt our country.

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During the Biden administration, not only did Russia invade Ukraine in a war that is still raging, but Hamas attacked Israel, throwing that region into chaos that is still ongoing.

In a humiliating military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, 13 U.S. service members were killed. Biden left the Taliban terrorists in control of Afghanistan with $7 billion of our military equipment, including 40,000 military vehicles and 78 aircraft, allowing the regime to rule with “an iron fist.”

Biden also abandoned Bagram Airfield, which is critically important. As President Donald Trump noted, it is “an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.” He called it “one of the biggest air bases in the world” that we gave to the Taliban “for nothing.”

Biden was also a disastrous President domestically. His economic policies led to a surging federal debt, high inflation and soaring interest rates, which made the “American Dream” of home ownership impossible for millions of young couples.

In addition, Biden was horrific in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his administration, there were approximately 800,000 deaths, double the total from the Trump administration.

Biden supported draconian policies such as lockdowns, as well as vaccine and mask mandates. Fortunately, these policies were vigorously challenged in court by liberty-minded organizations.

He also elevated the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci to his “Chief Medical Adviser” and “Chief COVID-19 Adviser.” This mistake was revealed last week as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) released Fauci’s diaries, exposing his lies to the American people.

Instead of addressing the discrepancies between his public statements and his diaries, Fauci refused to answer any questions. As a witness before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times.

Unfortunately, the quest to hold Fauci accountable for serious crimes will be difficult, as he was given a pardon by Biden, who issued 4,245 acts of clemency during his administration, the most of any U.S. President.

There is an ongoing controversy about the Biden pardons, as most were signed by an autopen. Whether Biden knew who he was pardoning is a legitimate question.

His mental condition was in question during his entire presidency. For example, his performance in the 2024 debate against Trump was so poor that Democrats pressured him to withdraw as a candidate for reelection.

As President, Biden was never given a cognitive test, so there were no results to reveal to the American people, in contrast to Trump, who has released cognitive test results on multiple occasions.

In fact, Biden’s mental health was deteriorating years before he entered the White House as President. Last week, the 2016 and 2017 recordings with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer were finally released to the public. It was the subject of longstanding litigation as Biden tried to prevent the tapes from being made public.

Mike Howell of the Oversight Project had spent years making Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for the recordings, which Special Counsel Robert Hur obtained during his classified documents investigation of Biden.

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The tapes show that Biden was having cognitive issues as early as 2017. He had trouble recalling events and names, spoke haltingly, and paused frequently. In his 2023 report, Hur wrote that “Mr. Biden's memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017 and in his interview with our office in 2023.”

The tapes also reveal that Biden was fully aware that he possessed classified documents. Amazingly, Hur refused to prosecute Biden for the illegal possession of these classified documents. He claimed that jurors would view Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

No such consideration was given to President Trump, who had to endure a federal raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in search of classified documents, followed by years of investigation and prosecution from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

As a longtime Democrat politician, Biden was given special treatment by the Deep State. He was also coddled by the media, who refused to adequately probe his mental condition. His press conferences were infrequent and totally scripted, but the media never complained.

Hopefully, one day, unbiased historians will examine his presidency to determine what was really happening. Was he a President, or, more likely, a figurehead?

One issue that cannot be debated is the devastating consequences of his administration. During his presidency, the southern border was wide open, and millions of illegal aliens streamed into our country. The damage this caused will take decades to repair.

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Thankfully, President Trump has secured the southern border but is facing legal roadblocks in his plan to deport millions of illegal aliens in our country. Leftwing activists are working to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they attempt to enforce the law. Progressive organizations supporting illegal immigrants have been filing a plethora of lawsuits to halt the deportation process.

These groups have plenty of options in their legal battles, as many left-wing judges, who were confirmed during the Biden years, are eager to prevent the legal deportation process from proceeding. The U.S. Senate confirmed a record total of 235 far-left judges during the Biden administration, breaking President Trump’s first-term record.

Despite Biden’s success in securing judicial confirmations or having legislation passed in a Democrat-controlled Congress, his record as President was abysmal. Even his Vice President, Kamala Harris, cannot deny his lack of accomplishments.

In a recent interview with National Urban League President Marc Morial, Harris was asked to “rank the top three most effective Presidents in American history.” Harris mentioned Franklin Delano Roosevelt for doing “some good things.” She gave John F. Kennedy the credit for laying “the groundwork” for what Lyndon Baines Johnson “followed up on.” She concluded by including “of course, Barack Obama.”

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Not on her list: Joe Biden; even Kamala Harris couldn’t tell a whopper that big.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 PM CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 AM & 6-7 PM CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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