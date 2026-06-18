JD Vance Filled in for Karoline Leavitt Again. Here's What He Had to Say.

Vice President JD Vance took the podium at the White House briefing on Thursday, filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for a second time while she remains on maternity leave. The briefing was dominated by discussion of the Iran deal, the text of which was finally released on Thursday, despite having been signed earlier in the week.

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Vance sought to defend the agreement as criticism from across the political spectrum continues to mount. Opponents of the deal have argued that it represents a significant concession to Iran, while the administration maintains that it is a necessary step toward securing a broader and more lasting peace agreement.

Vance's first order of business was to tout the deal as a historic success, arguing that its effects are already being felt across global markets. He pointed to the movement of roughly 12.5 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the agreement was signed and noted that oil and gas prices have already begun to fall.

🚨 NOW: Vice President JD Vance just WALKED OUT to fill in for press secretary Karoline Leavitt in the White House briefing room



JD played a MASSIVE ROLE in helping carry out peace with Iran and ensuring they can't have a nuclear weapon down the road 👏🏻



He was clearly the right… pic.twitter.com/uT78HOq69l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance announces 12.5 MILLION OIL BARRELS just surged through the Strait of Hormuz since last night, the most since the beginning of the Iran war



GREAT!



"The Iranians for the 2nd night in a row have not fired on ships in the Strait of Hormuz."



"This plan in Iran… pic.twitter.com/liVerIgPmC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

Vance went on to address several of the deal's most significant criticisms, including how the United States plans to ensure Iran complies with its obligations, how restrictions on Iran's nuclear ambitions will be enforced, why the administration believes lifting sanctions is warranted, and the rationale behind the deal's controversial $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.

🚨 REPORTER: What would block Iran from rebuilding and acquiring a nuclear weapon in the future?



JD VANCE: "They'd have to get a LOT of money. Billions and BILLIONS of nuclear infrastructure the US destroyed...we have them in an economic chokehold that won't release until they… pic.twitter.com/ag7Bieyeje — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

JD Vance on lifting sanctions:



We didn't see that as a major concession to the Iranians, frankly — Iran... didn't see that as a concession to them, because what prevented them from selling oil was not the sanctions.



They were selling plenty of oil without any discount, because… pic.twitter.com/5RARE5vzdw — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026

Vance BUSTS the misleading media narrative surrounding the US-Iran deal:



"The only way the Iranians get any of those resources —not a single penny by the way from the United States of America, under any circumstances. But the only way they would ever get any benefit of the… pic.twitter.com/tpTqKrdh9o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2026

The vice president went on to argue that the United States comes out ahead regardless of how Iran chooses to act. As President Trump said yesterday, if Iran refuses to comply with the agreement, the administration has made clear it has no hesitation about resuming military operations.

Reporter: What is the red line for what Iran can do before we resume military action?



Vance: "It's gonna be a holistic approach where we look at their behavior. Are they funding terrorism? Are they leading to attacks of other people? Are they trying to get centrifuges to… pic.twitter.com/j2PQzuVLMs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2026

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🚨 NOW: VP JD Vance says it PERFECTLY



"EITHER WAY, we win!"



"I've seen skeptics of the deal. People say the Iranians will never change their behavior. Well, maybe that's true. And if so, they don't get any of the benefits of the bargain!"



"But isn't it worth trying? Isn't it… pic.twitter.com/sez2aNujCQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

Vance also briefly addressed Israel, as tensions have recently surfaced between the Trump administration and Israeli officials. The friction arose after it briefly appeared that the administration was limiting Israel's ability to respond militarily to threats from Hezbollah in Lebanon, prompting concerns among some supporters of Israel that the deal could constrain the country's right to defend itself.

🇮🇱 JD Vance on Israel: “Israel has the right to defend itself. No one can take that away.



But they also have to respect this peace process, because it’s good for them and good for the whole region.”



Writer: Claudiopic.twitter.com/oQ06dii2Ph https://t.co/PtMY67jivo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 18, 2026

🚨 WOW! JD Vance is DIRECTLY calling out Israeli cabinet members for their personal attacks on President Trump



"Donald J. Trump is the ONLY head of state in the ENTIRE WORLD who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state… pic.twitter.com/0H9yGH8ubL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2026

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🚨 VP JD Vance says the White House has DIRECTLY told Israel to stop bombing civilian population centers during active peace negotiations:



"What the president has grown frustrated with is when we seem to be on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, all of a sudden,… pic.twitter.com/770b3HsN4D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.