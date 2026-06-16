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One Israeli Strike Could Bring the New Iran Deal Crashing Down

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 16, 2026 3:30 PM
One Israeli Strike Could Bring the New Iran Deal Crashing Down
AP Photo/Khaled Elfiqi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Tuesday that a single Israeli strike in Lebanon would constitute a violation of the latest Iran deal and bring the entire thing crashing down.

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Israel has signaled in recent days that it will not withdraw troops from its security zones in Lebanon and will continue taking whatever actions it deems necessary to protect its interests, despite pressure from President Trump. The stance comes amid reports that the Trump administration denied Israel's request to review the recently negotiated Iran deal.

"I would like to emphasize the importance of the two sides of this agreement. One side is the United States and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah. The end of the war in Lebanon is an unacceptable separation from the complete end of the war. The end of the war is also included in the end of the occupation. Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories occupied in this war, the end of the war would not have been complete," Araghachi said, according to a translation. "And certainly, any military attack by the Zionist regime on Lebanon from now on and the continuation of the occupation of the territories of Lebanon from now on, in our opinion, is a breach of the agreement."

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It remains unclear how Iran would respond to a potential breach, but it would likely complicate efforts to secure a permanent end to the conflict and could undermine the United States' goal of extracting Iran's nuclear material.

This comes as tensions between President Trump and Israeli officials are mounting over Israel’s displeasure with some of the potential requirements of the Iran deal. It remains unclear how Israel plans to move forward, other than the fact that it has stated it will act in the interest of its own security.

Some Trump administration officials are now denying that the latest deal requires Israel to stop defending itself from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Fortunately @SecRubio made clear that Iran & Hezbollah aren’t linked in a deal. @Israel doesn’t need Iran permission to defend itself," U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote on X. "The tether of terror must end."

Speculation has clouded the latest deal, as the text of the agreement has yet to be released. President Trump said Tuesday he plans to read the document publicly in an effort to curb misinformation surrounding the deal. 

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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