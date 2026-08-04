CA Man Arrested at Trump National Golf Club Was Armed to the Teeth

A California man was arrested for watching the security setup at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. The president plans to visit the site later. The suspect was identified as Jeanine John Taele, 38, who was later found to have body armor, an illegally modified AR-15 rifle, ammunition, and a notebook with suspicious statements at his home. The incident occurred on August 2. Trump landed in Los Angeles this evening (via Fox News):

🚨 BREAKING: A HEAVILY ARMED MAN has been arrested outside Trump National Golf Club in California, after he CAMPED OUT before 47's visit ANOTHER WOULD-BE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT. On Sunday, Jeanine John Taele had an illegally modified AR, radio devices, a .45 caliber pistol, BODY… pic.twitter.com/Y3R6NdtTQj

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: A heavily armed man was TRACKING security activities at President Trump's golf club in California before 47's visit "It could have been a plot to ASSASSINATE THE PRESIDENT." He was taking photos and video, and had an illegally modified AR platform rifle,… pic.twitter.com/Qapv3TGOnL

A California man was arrested Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes after allegedly monitoring security-planning activities days before the president’s visit and was later found with a cache of weapons, authorities said.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, was arrested Sunday after plainclothes federal agents spotted him walking the golf course grounds, taking photographs and videos while appearing to monitor security-planning activities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Lomita Sheriff's Station responded around 3:30 p.m. and determined Taele was already under investigation for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department.

During a pat-down, deputies allegedly recovered a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition from Taele's pants pocket. Authorities then searched his vehicle, which was parked in the golf course parking lot, and recovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with another loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.

Taele was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition.

The discovery prompted detectives with the Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to obtain a search warrant for Taele's Downey home.

Investigators said they recovered an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, a 1911 .45-caliber pistol, an AR-platform upper receiver, body armor, high-capacity magazines, bulk pistol and rifle ammunition, two radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing what authorities described as "concerning statements."

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service. Officials said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.